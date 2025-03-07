Women Affairs Minister to Mediate Senate-Senator Akpoti Dispute

Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has pledged to mediate between the Senate leadership and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan following the latter’s six-month suspension over alleged misconduct and violation of Senate rules.

Speaking on Friday during the Meet The Press program organized by the State House Media Unit, Sulaiman-Ibrahim stated that her office would work towards a resolution that balances justice with mercy.

The Minister emphasized the need to prevent further losses of female lawmakers in the National Assembly, highlighting that the previous Senate had a higher number of women representatives.

“It is unfortunate, and we don’t want to lose any female lawmaker in the National Assembly again. We will engage all stakeholders to ensure that justice is tempered with mercy,” she said.

She further revealed that during the International Women’s Day event hosted by the National Assembly on Thursday, Senate President Godswill Akpabio assured her of the Senate’s willingness to facilitate peace.

“I was at the Senate yesterday, where they marked International Women’s Day, and the Senate President’s last statement was that they are open to brokering peace. So, we will serve as an intermediary to ensure that peace reigns,” she added.

The Minister reiterated the importance of fostering a collaborative working environment between male and female lawmakers to address gender disparities in politics.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, was suspended on Thursday following a recommendation by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions. Her suspension includes the withdrawal of her salary, security details, and access to the National Assembly premises.

With Sulaiman-Ibrahim stepping in, efforts towards reconciliation may pave the way for the senator’s reinstatement.