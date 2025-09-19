Woman Burns Minor’s Private Part Over Witchcraft Suspicion

Despite the efforts of the authorities to curb domestic violence, the ugly incident has occurred in Magama Gumau community, Toro local government area of Bauchi state where a housewife is reported to have brutalized a 7 year old girl by using a hot knife to burn her private part over allegation of witchcraft.

An Activist who is also a resident of the community, Kabiru Mohammed Abdulkadir told journalists that the little girl has been thrown in severe pain after she was reportedly brutalised by her brother’s wife, identified as Suwaira Ibrahim.

The Activist said Suwaira’s child told her that she saw the victim, Habiba (not real name) amongst a group of witches and was taken to a man to confirm whether she really belongs to a witchcraft group or not.

“The man told them that she is not a witch but Suwaira disagreed with the confirmation. They returned home from where they went and put a knife or spoon on fire to burn her private part –believing that if she’s a real witch she won’t feel pain”, Abdulkadir said.

According to him, the girl’s loud cries attracted the attention of neighbors and by getting to the house they discovered her in that condition which made them to insist that the matter be reported to the police.

The activist added that the smell from the wound disturbs the whole household while she finds it difficult to defecate and pass urine.

It was gathered that the victim has been taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Police Spokesman in Bauchi State, CSP Ahmed Wakil confirmed the incident, according to him, the case was reported in Toro Division and the Command has ordered the referral of the case to the State Headquarters in Bauchi for proper investigation and prosecution.

“We are aware of it, initially some people wanted to cover up the case and handle it within the community level but we insisted that the case be brought to the Command. We are going to issue a full statement on it as soon as it gets to us,” he said.