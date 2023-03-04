Wizkid postpones ‘More Love, Less Ego’ tour, gives reasons

Sensational Nigerian music star Wizkid has postponed his More Love, Less Ego tour.

The music tour which was planned to commence on Friday, March 3 in Texas and end on April 9 in Los Angeles, has now been postponed to the Fall of 2023 his post stated.

According to the statement released by Wizkd, via his Instagram story, the tour was postponed due to unforeseen logistical circumstances.

The announcement has thrown up mixed reactions online, especially from Nigerians with many mocking the singer about this set back in his plans for the music tour.

