Without Uwais reports, there can be no genuine electoral Reforms – Okechukwu

By Tom Okpe

Former Director General, Voice of Nigeria, VoN, and founding member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Osita Okechukwu has said without applying the famous Uwais report, there can never be a genuine electoral Reforms in the country.

Speaking to journalists at Abuja on Sunday on the ongoing constitutional electoral reforms, Okechukwu, who commended efforts of Deputy Senate President, Jubrin Barau, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Salisu Mustapha, Ikenga Ugochinyere and other Senators and House members in their electoral reform bid; also said however, “there will be no genuine electoral reform without the Uwais Electoral Report’s Handgun, which is truly independent, INEC & SIEC.”

He appealed that 17 years after the Uwais Report, it is high time Mr President, State Governors and National and State Assembly members, muster political will to use the handgun of the report, to deepen our democracy and catapult Nigeria to giant status.

He said: “This will be achieved by amending the constitutional nomination process of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and State Independent Electoral Commission, SIEC, as recommended by Uwais Report by; Advertising all positions, spelling out requisite Qualifications; Receive Applications/Nominations from the General Public; Shortlist 3 Persons for each position and, Send to the National Council of State to select one from the Shortlisted and forward to the Senate for Confirmation.

“This crucial amendment will make INEC and SIEC truly independent and will ensure the highest quality and highest standard of our general elections.”

He opined that impartial INEC and SIEC will automatically wipe out negative electoral mindset from Nigerians, reduce apathy, minimise electoral violence and consign Prof Humphrey Nwosu’s June 12, 1999 to 2nd place.

Okechukwu further stated that, “legacy of truly independent INEC and SIEC, will consolidate political culture of free, fair and transparent elections, entrench rule of law and progressive society.

“With this, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s critics will be silenced and programs like financial autonomy of Local Government Councils and Regional Development’ intervention Commissions will flourish,” he added.