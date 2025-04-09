With Wike, PDP should forget 2027 Presidential election – Ex – gov Tapgun

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A former Governor of Plateau State and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Fidelis Tapgun, has said the party should forget contesting the 2027 presidential election.

Tapgun who is also a member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BOT), said with the current attitude of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, the party will never be organised to contest the 2027 elections.

He said the latest Supreme Court judgment on the PDP National Secretary’s seat makes it even more difficult for the party to come together.

Tapgun who spoke exclusively with our correspondent on Tuesday, decried the disunity in the party, saying that the founding fathers of the PDP who are almost all dead will not forgive those destroying the party just for their personal gains.

Commenting further on the Supreme Court judgment on Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary, he said the constitution of the party is very clear on the matter.

Tapgun said when an official of the party resigned to contest for any election, the National Working Committee (NWC), will appoint someone from that same zone to replace the official.

He said the party constitution is very clear on it and did not make any provision for when the official returns.

“Anyanwu knows this, but due to the support he is getting from Wike, he has sold his conscience and bent on doing what is wrong.

“They are doing the bidding of the ruling party to ensure there is no strong opposition in 2027”, he said.

“When Anyanwu resigned to contest for the governorship election in Imo State, the southeast caucus of the party met and nominated Sunday Ude-Okoye to take his place.

“When Anyanwu failed at the polls, he came back to begin to claim a position in the party.

“The party has not made that provision in the constitution at all. But they are using power. They are using influence, and they are using the judiciary to do what they want”, Tapgun said.

When asked what is the future of the PDP in the given circumstances, Tapgun regretted that the party does not have any future in the coming presidential election.

“I am not sure the PDP has any future in the 2027 presidential election. The PDP has nothing to offer at the moment, all because the party has been so shattered that it will not be easy making amends.

“It is usual for the party in power to make sure that the opposition is not organized so that they don’t have competition”, he added.

He said most of the PDP NWC and NEC members have been compromised by the ruling party, so it will be difficult to fix the current leadership tussle in the party.

“The people holding strategic positions in the party have sold their conscience, they are not prepared in resolving the issues in the party”, Tapgun said.