With Richlygold Estate, we want to deepen Nigeria’s property market – Agbapuru

On Saturday, the 17th of September, 2022 all roads led to the Richygold Estate on Plot 269, Apo Dutse District Area of Abuja as that was the day the owners, Richygold International finally unveiled the estate to the world.

The Chief Host and the Chairman of Richygold International, HRH Chief Richard Agbapuru was beaming with pride and the Guest of Honour, Festus Okoye could not also hide his pride at being there.

Also there to share the joy was Dr Mac Austin Onwumere, Chairman of PWAN Group. There were surplus food and drinks as everyone celebrated this monumental achievement in property investment in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to Agbapuru, the idea of the estate comprising of 96 units, of which 90 percent has already been snapped up was conceived in 2012 and by 2014, the investors were already putting their ideas on the ground. He said he never relented until it was completed this year.

Agbapuru recounted many hurdles and challenges the company had to face such as lack of road access to the site, emergency government regulations, different task forces on shakedown missions, the indigenous community making regular financial demands with threats of disrupting work and so on.

Rather than allowing these challenges to distract his dream, he was insulated and even more determined as he look to have more of this type of investment in Abuja and in other parts of the country.

The only thing motivating him is “the idea of providing affordable housing to Nigerians and others living and working in the country.”

The estate located on prime land, less than three kilometers to the city centre, has houses and apartments ranging from N25 million to N80 million with world-class facilities such as functioning street and security light, standard waste-bins collection, a private transformer, an interlock road system, a supermarket and a children’s playground.

The New Beacon Academy is a top-grade primary and secondary school establishment that parents are happy to enroll their children in.

Residents of the estate are really pleased about are how secure the estate is, the facilities maintenance management, the clean open drainage system, the peaceful environment and a feedback system that allows owners, facilities managers and residents to communicate regularly.

Promoters of Richygold International said they are happy as long as the residents are happy.

Their only objective is to provide convenient and affordable housing to Nigerians.

They are pleased that they are now in the property market and are looking to do more in Abuja and in other viable places in Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...