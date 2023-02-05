With new Nigeria, we’ll reset our system for development – Obi

By Tom Okpe

The Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, (LP) Peter Obi, continued his nationwide campaign in Ogun State on Saturday, declaring that it’s the turn of Nigerians to take back their country and reset it for development.

Obi who made this assertion at Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, at a campaign rally on Saturday, with his team to a warm embrace of enthusiastic Obidient supporters, determined to join in the great struggle for a new Nigeria vow to make a new Nigeria possible.

Like he did in most states visited, Obi and his team comprising his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, and their wives, met with critical stakeholders including traditional rulers, women and youths groups in courtesy calls and town hall meetings.

Diran Onifade, spokesman of the party Presidential Campaign Council, (PCC) told journalists in Abuja on Sunday in a statement that at the palace of the paramount Yoruba king, Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Obi told the king that the existential nature of the forthcoming election and why he and his running mate are in the race to rescue and rebuild a nation brought down by successive failed political leadership.

The Alake prayed for him and his team and wished them well in their desire, noting that this country deserve good leadership to be able to tackle myriads challenges.

The high points of the rally was the presence of the 94-year-old leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo with other top Yoruba leaders including Senator Fem Okunronmu who declared unequivocally that the Labour Party flagbeaer is the best for the job of President of Nigeria at this time.

“Obi is not just the best, but his election will address injustice and end political dominance in the country.”

Speaking at the rally, Adebanjo described the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, as a failure.

The Afenifere leader told Tinubu to withdraw his candidature and join Peter Obi, saying the Northerners he is relying on would disappoint him.

“We are behind Obi. Leaders of the progressive movement are behind Peter Obi.

“Those fraudsters parading themselves as Yoruba do not love the country. Yorubas do not take things that belong to other tribes. A Yoruba man has been President.

“Atiku Abubakar is taking you for a fool, a Fulani man is about leaving.

“Please tell Tinubu that Hausas will not vote for him, tell him to come back and support Obi and Datti because they will defeat him and when they defeat him, he won’t be able to come back home,” Adebanjo stated.

Obi assured the mammoth crowd of jubilant supporters that securing the country will top his agenda if he is elected on February 25 because no development can take place without conducive and peaceful environment.

He explained that the consumption to production mantra of his manifesto is intended to engage youths who are in their most productive age, reduce unemployment, empower and pull people out of poverty.

The former Anambra state Governor noted the strategic importance of Ogun state as a gateway state to Lagos, the nation’s commercial hub.

He also, said he and his running mate have the key to unlock development in the country through the easy way of doing business.

In addition to security, Obi maintained that if elected, he and Datti will tackle squarely incessant power problem, invest massively in education, health and unite the country for real regenerative development.

