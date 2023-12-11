With more defectors expected, Rivers APC welcomes pro-wike lawmakers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has expressed readiness to welcome additional defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party.

APC spokesperson, Chibuike Ikenga views the defection of 27 State House Assembly members as a significant and positive shift for the party.

With the influx of lawmakers into the APC, Ikenga anticipates improved governance in the state.

Ikenga stated, “In an earlier interview, I did mention that our doors are open to welcoming anybody who is willing to be part of us.

“We are happy about this (lawmakers defection), and we expect that others will join so that we can swell the ranks of the APC and run the state properly. The defection of the lawmakers is a welcome development.”

This comes after twenty-seven members of the PDP in the state House of Assembly defected to the APC.

The lawmakers cited division within the PDP as the primary reason for their defection to the APC.

The affected lawmakers are said to be the ones loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The lawmakers, it was gathered, held plenary around 8am on Monday where the decision was taken.

They sat under tight security mounted at the entrance of the Assembly complex along Moscow Road in Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has summoned an emergency executive council meeting.

The meeting is expected to discuss the defection of 27 lawmakers of the State House of Assembly from the PDP to the APC.

The meeting which is being presided over by the governor is the 5th executive council meeting.

The 4th executive council meeting was held on October 27, 2023, when the council approved four draft bills.