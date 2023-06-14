With Kyari as NNPC boss, Nigeria will reap gains of subsidy removal

Stand Up Nigeria, a front line civil society organization has expressed confidence that with Mele Kyari as head of the NNPCL, Nigeria will reap the intended gains of subsidy removal.

The group in a statement signed by the President, Comrade Sunday Attah commended the progress the NNPCL has recorded under the leadership of Mele Kyari as its Group Managing Director

“Having monitored developments in the oil sector, in the last 20 years, SUP makes bold to say that the performance of the NNPCL under Kyari has been quite impressive.

“Under Mele Kyari, challenges which in the past had appeared insurmountable, have been overcome bringing about a turn around in the fortunes of the company.

“Stand Up Nigeria is aware that there are attempts by some individuals to paint Kyari in bad light, but for every discerning mind, it is obvious that his push, honesty and integrity helped in grounding subsidy cabals leading to the removal of the subsidy.

The group said the cabals who have been benefiting from the subsidy regime will want to fight back and that it is due to the fear of the cabal, that past administrations of NNPCL have refused to introduce reforms that will impact positive change in the down stream petroleum sector for the mere fear that they will be removed from office.

“Stand Up Nigeria therefore, urges Nigerians to support the NNPCL under the leadership of Kyari so that the reforms in the sector will succeed to the benefit of the government and people of Nigeria.

“The NNPC is famously known to be long on empty talk and short on transparency, but under the leadership of Mele Kyari, the company has taken significant steps towards enhancing accountability in the industry, by publishing monthly financial and operational reports.

“This level of transparency is unprecedented in the Nigerian oil and gas industry and we commend all the significant steps he has so far taken towards promoting a culture of disclosure and openness as well as fighting corruption.

“There’s no doubt that Mele Kyari has brought integrity to the Nigerian oil industry.”

Stand Up Nigeria said in assessing the performance of Kyari, it is important to look at his achievements from the perspective of the timing of his appointment.

“When Mele Kyari assumed duty as the Group Managing Director of the now defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on 7 July, 2019, it was at a critical period not only in the life of the corporation but for the entire Nigerian oil and gas sector, as well as the national economy.

“It was a turbulent period characterised by low production, the burgeoning vandalisation of oil pipelines, oil theft on a grand scale, and demoralised staff of the corporation.

“But through efficient management All the challenges have now become history and the company is now better poised to drive the Nigerian economy to an unprecedented boom.”

