‘Winning AFCON final will be highlight of my career’– Peseiro

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has claimed that winning the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, will be the highlight of his career.

Nigeria will be aiming to win the AFCON for the fourth time when they face Cote d’Ivoire at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, on Sunday night.

Speaking to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, Peseiro said: “This [AFCON] is very important for us. We made a sporting and not a financial bet, reaching a final like this is important in terms of investment in our career.

READ ALSO: Esan leadership group to host Asue Ighodalo in…

“They can’t tell us anything about what we have done so far. We want to win this final; it is good for everyone. Winning [the AFCON] will be a highlight of my career.”

Peseiro has coached Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Porto, Braga and Sporting CP.