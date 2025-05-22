Wike’s political rise unstoppable, Aide blasts Sam Egwu

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Lere Olayinka, has launched a scathing attack on former Ebonyi State governor, Dr. Sam Egwu, describing him as an “envious” and “irrelevant” politician, bitter over the unstoppable political ascent of Nyesom Wike.

Olayinka was reacting to Egwu’s recent remark that Wike was “living on borrowed time” and that his influence would soon fade.

In a fiery rebuttal, Olayinka said those waiting for Wike’s political downfall “will wait forever,” insisting the Minister’s rise is the product of personal grit, consistency, and the grace of God, and not political handouts.

While branding Egwu’s comments as laced with “the highest dose of envy and bad belle,” arguing that the former governor had failed to manage his own political journey and now projects his failures on others, Olayinka reiterated that Wike’s relevance in national politics remains firmly intact, unlike the former governor, who he dismissed as a spent force within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Someone who mismanaged his political life will always live with the mindset that others will mismanage theirs too.”

Olayinka who reiterated Wike’s position on the threat by a faction of the South East leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), added that it was illogical for people who could not deliver anything substantial in terms of votes to the PDP in the 2023 elections to be threatening to withdraw their support for the party.

“The PDP constitution is clear as to who is the National Secretary of the party. His name is Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and anyone saying or doing anything contrary is only interested in the collapse of the party.

“Therefore, it is funny that Dr Sam Egwu, a former Commissioner, two term governor, former minister and Senator that could not deliver anything to the PDP in the 2023 elections is among those threatening the party to either engage in illegalities by appointing someone else to fill a non-vacant position or lose their support.” He said

On Dr Egwu’s challenge to Wike to make it possible for the suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, to return to office, Olayinka said; “This type of statement, coming from a former federal lawmaker is to say the least, preposterous.

“Or how can a former Senator be engaged in such beer parlour talks suggesting that the FCT Minister now exercises the powers of the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the National Assembly?

“However, such comment has further exposed Dr. Egwu’s mindset as someone living in total regret over the political progress of Wike. But can we stop him from regretting? No, we can’t.”