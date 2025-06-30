Wike’s leadership bringing progress, excellence to communities – Tinubu

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Bola Tinubu has praised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for his quiet diligence and visionary leadership, saying his efforts are transforming the landscape of the FCT and bringing meaningful development to long-neglected communities.

Speaking through the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, who represented him at the commissioning of the access roads to Giri District, President Tinubu commended Wike for localising and actualising the vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The President noted that Wike’s achievements are evident across the FCT, from well-known districts like Maitama and Katampe to satellite towns such as Gwagwalada and Kwali, and emerging areas like Kabusa, Ketti, Sheretti, and now Giri.

“Your work speaks for itself. In every corner of the FCT, from the fast-paced districts of Maitama, Jahi, Katampe, Wuye, Mabushi and the likes, to the satellite towns of Gwagwalada, Kwali, Bwari, Kuje and Abaji and growing districts such as Kabusa, Ketti, Sheretti and now Giri, your leadership has brought progress closer to the people.

“You have not only embraced the vision of my Administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, you have localized it, made it visible, and made it real. Your actions have brought quality and excellence to the doorstep of communities long left in the shadows.” the President said.

READ ALSO: Nigerian, Kenyan, Rwandan startups lead Google’s $350k AI accelerator cohort

He described the newly constructed roads as more than physical infrastructure, calling them “bridges of inclusion, signals of recognition, and instruments of national unity,” adding that they reflect his administration’s commitment to extending development to the outskirts as well as the centre.

“They show that under this administration, no community is too small, area too distant, citizen too insignificant to benefit from the dividends of democracy..they remind us that development must reach the outskirts just as it touches the centre”.

Thanking those who contributed to the project, Tinubu said the construction has not only opened travel but also strengthened trust between the government and its citizens.

“To the contractors, the engineers, the labourers, the community leaders who supported this process, you have all played a part in building not just roads, but trust between the government and its people,” he said.

He assured residents that the roads would bring tangible benefits to their lives. “May they carry your children to school, farmers to markets, families to healthcare, and dreams to reality,” the President said, expressing his pride in the milestone and commitment to replicating it across the nation.

“FCT Minister, continue to shine your light. Nigeria sees it, and history will record it,” Tinubu declared before commissioning the newly completed access roads to the Giri District “to the glory of God and service to humanity.” The President said

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, Ola Olukoyede represented by the Secretary of the Commission, Muammad HammaJoda thanked President Tinubu, the FCT Minister and the leadership of the National Assembly for their role in the construction of the access road to the permanent site of the EFCC Academy.

He said that the major challenge to the development of the academy was the lack of an access road to the site, adding that with the construction of the infrastructure, the development of the academic will now proceed. The Chairman said on completion, the EFCC Academy will contribute to the training of officers who will sustain the momentum of the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

In her vote of thanks, the Minister of State, FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud appreciated President Tinubu, whose Renewed Hope Agenda, she said, has transformed the national capital and the nation as a whole. She also appreciated the FCT Minister for his dynamic leadership and tireless effort in bringing all projects to a conclusion while thanking the National Assembly, whose support and guidance, she stressed, cannot be overemphasize.

Giving the project overview, the Executive Secretary, FCDA, Engr. Richard Yunana Dauda said the Giri district was planned to be an institutional area with some institutions, such as the University of Abuja and the EFCC Academy already present. He added that the constructed roads connect the district to the airport Expressway at the interchange with Bill Clinton Drive, giving access to several developments in the district and have also improved security in the area as well as the social economic lives of the residents.