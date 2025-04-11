Wike’s Aide to Ada George: Backing Fubara lawlessness stripped you of credibility

By Ukpono Ukpong

The former Rivers State Governor, Rufus Ada George, has been told that he lacks the moral standing to intervene on the state’s political crisis after openly supporting Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s actions during the height of his constitutional breaches.

This was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Lere Olayinka.

Olayinka said Ada George and other members of the so-called Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum disqualified themselves from any meaningful intervention the moment they threw their weight behind Fubara’s “lawless and arrogant” conduct, including the illegal withholding of salaries and entitlements of lawmakers, and the attack on the State House of Assembly.

He was reacting to a media briefing where Ada George accused FCT Minister Nyesom Wike of masterminding the current political turmoil in Rivers State, including the declaration of a state of emergency and the appointment of sole administrators in all 23 local government areas.

According to Olayinka, the former governor, who once hailed Fubara’s alleged constitutional violations, now seeks to play the role of a neutral elder. A role he no longer qualifies for after choosing sides in the heat of the crisis.

“Unlike these people masquerading as ‘Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum’, genuine elders sit in position of neutrality when there are conflicts among younger ones so that they will enjoy credibility and respect while sitting on the high table to ressolve the issues.

“When Fubara was orchestrating the burning and demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly, supposed elders like Ada George were hailing him. They were telling him it was normal for three members to run a House of Assembly of 32 members, with 11 as quorum of one-third that can sit and 22 as two-third that can pass budgets.

“When the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, intervened in the crisis and resolutions signed by all parties, it was this same Ada George that described the President’s intervention as ‘executive rascality.’

“He (Ada George) went further to say that the intervention by the President ‘contravened the doctrine and practice of separation of powers and unilaterally suspended the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’ They were everywhere calling the President a meddlesome interloper and hailing Fubara.

“Even when the Supreme Court ruled and made clear and unambiguous pronouncement, Ada George and his so-called elders still saw no reason they should tell Fubara to come down from his high horse of arrogance and lawlessness. Rather, they watched as he reeled out threats upon threats, including openly saying that he would give instructions as to what to do at the appropriate time.

“True to his threats, Fubara gave instructions and Nigerians saw the outcome when oil pipelines started coming up in flames.

“Now that Fubara’s lawlessness has resulted in the imposition of emergency rule, the same elders who failed to stand and act like real elders are sobbing like children whose most priced toys have been taken away. It is funny and unfortunate.

“They have even turned themselves to monitoring spirits, monitoring when Wike comes to Rivers State and when he leaves as if it has now become illegal for a Minister to visit his home-state and associate freely with the people.”

While telling Ada George and his Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum to blame themselves for taking side when they should be neutral, Olayinka said; “the moment an elder takes side in a conflict between two children, such an elder has lost the rights to intervene and ressolve the conflict.”