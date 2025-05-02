Wike vows continued support for FCT workers, prompt minimum wage implementation

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare and career advancement of workers in the territory.

This is as he called on the Area Councils to ensure the prompt implementation of the new minimum wage and payment of all arrears.

Represented by the FCTA Head of Service, Grace Adayilo, Wike made this known during the 2025 International Labour Day celebration in Abuja, where he addressed workers drawn from across the country.

The event, themed “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship,” provided a platform for the minister to reassure workers of his administration’s support amidst growing economic challenges.

“The FCT Administration recognises the economic realities confronting workers. In this context, reclaiming the civic space means ensuring that the voices of workers remain central to governance, policy-making, and economic reform,” he stated.

He noted that since assuming office in 2023, his top priority has been to create a conducive working environment and improve staff welfare.

“Today, I reaffirm our unwavering commitment to staff welfare and best ever conditions of service. We believe that a motivated workforce is the backbone of effective public service delivery,” Wike said.

Highlighting some of the administration’s achievements, the minister pointed to the prompt payment of salaries and pensions, full implementation of the new salary structure, and payment of all outstanding arrears.

“We ensured that all pensions and gratuities are paid with no arrears owed,” he said, emphasizing that financial security remains essential for productivity.

The administration also launched new training and reskilling programmes across various departments and agencies, aimed at equipping workers for modern challenges. In the healthcare sector, 60 new medical doctors were recruited for residency training across eight specialties.

In terms of infrastructure, Wike said several secretariats and agencies had undergone renovations to create safer and more functional workplaces. Additionally, measures to promote career progression—such as the ongoing staff regularisation and upcoming promotion exercises—have been instituted.

“We are committed to implementing a transparent appraisal system to ensure that merit and diligence are rewarded fairly,” he said, reinforcing the administration’s stance on professional growth.

On the ongoing strike action by Area Council workers over unpaid minimum wage, Wike disclosed that the sum of N4.166 billion had already been released to the six Area Councils.

“I once again call on them to ensure the payment of the minimum wage and its arrears to the workers,” he urged.

He further stressed the FCTA’s commitment to the welfare of teachers at the Area Council level, citing ongoing efforts to renovate and upgrade schools, provide learning materials, and improve working conditions.

While emphasizing the importance of maintaining open dialogue with labour unions, Wike lauded the contributions of every worker in the FCT.

“Civic space must never shrink in times of hardship—it must grow stronger through partnership, empathy, and mutual respect.

“It is only through your dedication, sacrifices, and resilience that we are able to build a better future for the FCT and Nigeria at large,” he said.