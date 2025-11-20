Wike to PDP: You ignore court orders, yet seek US to “save Nigeria’s democracy”

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has condemned opposition politicians for ignoring court orders while appealing to foreign powers, including the United States, to “save Nigeria’s democracy.”

Speaking in Abuja, during a courtesy visit from the South-South Development Commission (SSDC) board in Abuja on Wednesday, he described the act as a serious threat to national security and a sign of impunity in the country’s political class.

Wike emphasised that leaders must first obey domestic laws and court rulings before seeking external intervention.

This is as he linked the issue to broader concerns over leadership and accountability, noting that some politicians exploit internal crises to make exaggerated claims of national crises.

He warned that such actions not only weaken institutions but undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty, urging officials to prioritise domestic accountability and the rule of law.

“Look at what someone said yesterday. You have internal crises in your own party, yet you go on national television claiming there’s genocide against Christians. Essentially, you’re telling the world that this government is committing genocide. And when security agencies invite you to clarify your claims, people shout, ‘They want to kill him!’

This is a national security threat. Some are even calling Trump to ‘save their democracy.’ How can you call an outsider to save you when you can’t obey a simple court order? You cannot keep your house in order and then blame others for your failures. Impunity cannot continue.” Wike said

Turning to the South South Development Commission (SSDC), board, Wike urged members to prioritise regional development and the President’s vision.

TThe development of your region depends heavily on your commitment. Too many people see an appointment as an opportunity to announce, ‘I’ve arrived.’ Many are not committed to the job,” he said, urging them to work tirelessly to deliver the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Wike also warned against using public offices as a launchpad for personal political ambitions.

“Some appointees see their office as a launchpad to run for governor or minister; they forget their core responsibilities. Funds meant for development get diverted to secure loyalty or to avoid being sacked,” he said, stressing that no position is permanent.

The minister urged board members to resist undue pressure and corruption, insisting that public funds be used responsibly.

“Don’t allow anyone to pressure you for contracts. Someone earning ₦50 billion in revenue should not be giving out jobs when they don’t even have ₦1 billion in the account. That only creates problems for the Commission,” Wike noted.

While advising the officials to adopt discipline and accountability in decision-making, the minister also highlighted the importance of community engagement in projects.

“Pressure will come from every direction. Every office comes with pressure. But you must develop the discipline to say, ‘This I will not do; this I will do.’ Even if it costs you your position, it doesn’t matter. Nobody was born with a job description attached. It’s God who determines where we end up.

“If you want to go to a state to do a project, sit down with the people, with the stakeholders. What really do you want? Don’t, in your own office, design projects for River State or Akwa Ibom. Go and ask them. That’s what we call community budgeting, where they participate,” he said.

Wike urged board members to avoid duplicating existing projects or creating wasteful expenditures.

“It will not help you to duplicate the same project that the local government or the state is doing. Just ask them what they think. Don’t go and do streets that lead to only one person’s house.

“Work together to respect one another. Because respect begets respect. We’re all human. We agree to disagree. We disagree to agree. At the end of the day, for whose interest? For the interest of these people of the South region. It’s very, very key,” he said.

The Managing Director of SSDC, Miss Usoro Akpabio, assured Wike of the board’s commitment to regional development and collaboration with federal agencies.

“On behalf of the good people of the South-South Development Commission, be assured that we are fully committed to delivering on our mandate to drive regional development and economic growth,” she said, pledging to strengthen liaison offices and partnerships to ensure effective service delivery in the region.