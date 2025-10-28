Wike to join global city leaders at Asia-Pacific Mayors’ Forum in Dubai

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike will join mayors and city leaders from around the world this week at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The meeting, according to his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, will focus on strengthening collaboration and investment partnerships among global cities.

Wike arrived in Dubai early Monday and was received by Nigeria’s Consul General, Ambassador Zayyanu Ibrahim, along with senior officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

Those in the welcoming party included Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority Engr. Richard Dauda; Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Legal and Multilateral Cooperation Benedict Daudu; Director of Development Control Mukhtar Galadima; Director of Engineering Services Engr. Chuks Udeh; and Director of Protocol Sani Daura.

On Tuesday, Wike will lead a discussion panel where he is expected to highlight Abuja’s development strides and engage with other city mayors.

Organizers said the 2025 APCS aims to create long-term value for cities and businesses exploring trade and investment opportunities across the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

An initiative of the Brisbane City Council in Australia, the forum is regarded as one of the world’s most diverse gatherings of city leaders, business executives, and young professionals.