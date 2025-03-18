Wike threatens FCDA Executive Secretary over alleged compensation fraud

By Ukpono Ukpong

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has warned FCDA Executive Secretary, Engr. Yunana Dauda, over alleged irregularities in compensating Gishiri demolition victims.

Speaking yesterday, during a meeting with key stakeholders and community leaders, Wike expressed outrage over reports that victims of the demolition were being offered significantly lower compensation than the N1.3 billion he had approved.

He emphasized that the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda is designed to improve citizens’ lives, not inflict hardship.

“We have no intention to suffer anybody, and the government is for the people. The essence of this administration is to bring renewed hope. This road that we are building is for you,” Wike stated.

The minister was particularly infuriated by allegations that the FCDA, under the leadership of Dauda, was attempting to shortchange some of the affected residents.

“No one should deny anyone compensation because they are not indigenes. That idea must stop. Pay people their rightful money,” he ordered.

His anger was further fueled by complaints from the youth leader of Gishiri, Umaru Godwin, who accused the FCDA of altering the relocation plan.

According to Godwin, the victims were being moved to a waterlogged area unsuitable for building homes, contrary to Wike’s initial directive.

Another community member, Princess Juliet Jonah, added to the controversy, revealing that victims were being offered a meager N72,000 per building in compensation.

This revelation sparked more outrage, with Wike condemning the alleged fraudulent practices.

Wike reminded the FCDA boss that he was appointed as Executive Secretary because of his Abuja roots, expecting him to advocate for his people’s interests.

“I told Mr. President to give this position to an Abuja person so that you would ensure fairness. But now, you have betrayed that trust,” he said.

The minister made it clear that any attempt to discriminate against non-indigenes in the compensation process would not be tolerated.

“The government does not pay compensation based on where you come from. We pay based on who owns the property,” he reaffirmed.

He also emphasized that the compensation increase from N655 million to N1.3 billion was meant to reflect the economic realities and ensure fairness.

“I saw the bill and said increase the money due to the hardship people are facing. So why should anyone try to reduce it now?” Wike queried.

Wike warned Dauda that if he failed to implement the compensation scheme as approved, he would be removed from office.

“The day you refuse to pay the rightful amount, you will explain to me how you are an indigene. I will remove you,” he declared.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to fairness, Wike pointed out that Abuja indigenes had been given key appointments under Tinubu’s administration, including the Head of Service and a Permanent Secretary.

“This is the first time this has happened. So, why do you think we are working against you?” he questioned.

The minister urged community leaders and residents to remain calm and assured them that their rights would be protected.

“We are here to build a better Abuja for all. With your support, we will ensure fairness, justice, and development,” he concluded.