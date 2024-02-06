Wike threatens contract revocation for Kuje-Airport road due to slow progress

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of the FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, yesterday threatened to revoke Kuje-Airport road junction contract if the contractor continues to exercise non-chalant attitude to work to ensure timely delivery of the project.

Wke gave the warning yesterday while flagging off a 5-Kilometer rural road in Kuje Area council under the FCT Satellites Town Development Agency.

He also warned the contractor handling the construction of the five-kilometer road to ensure timely delivery of project.

This is as he strongly warned against excuses for failure to deliver within the set time to handover the projects, noting that such would not be tolerated under watch.

This is as he promised to complete all abandoned projects across the six Area Councils of the territory.

“Any project that was awarded before now, and abandoned, we have to go back to those projects, because government is continuum.

READ ALSO: MMIA Blackout: Sit up or get sacked,Keyamo warms..

“It is public money, so we cannot allow government money to be wasted simply because we were not the one that awarded it, no.

“We will continue with those projects since it will have a positive impact on the lives of our people. That is what is important to us, and we are going to do it,” he said.

He explained that the five-kilometre road project was nominated by the Kuje Area Council Chairman, Mr Abdullahi Sabo.

He said that the project was part of efforts of the current administration to take development to rural communities, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

He said that transforming the rural economies through the provision of road infrastructure has nothing to do with a political party, but simply about good governance.

“This has nothing to do with a party; this is about governance; this is about touching every rural area, and every area council.

“Whether All Progressive Congress is in charge of this area council, or whether Peoples Democratic Party is in charge, or no party is in charge, we are going to touch every area council.

“That is the directive of President Tinubu,” the minister said.

Wike disclosed that in the next one or two weeks, the FCT Administration would begin a total renovation of not less than 25 schools and complete abandoned hospital projects.

“We are not just talking about only roads, we are also talking about schools, we are also going to come to hospitals that have been abandoned.

“Take for example, the Utako General Hospital that has not been completed; the General Hospital Gwagwalada. We are going to put them in order for the use of our people.”

Earlier, FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, said that while urban development often takes the spotlight, it is imperative not to overlook the needs of rural communities.

“I have no doubt that rural road infrastructure forms the backbone of rural economies and contributes significantly to the overall development of a nation.

“Improved road networks that connect rural producers to markets, enabling them to sell their goods at fair prices and access essential services more easily.

“This will enhances productivity, creates employment opportunities, and stimulates local economies,” Mahmoud said.

The Chairman of the council, Sabo, described the event as the first of its kind since the return of democracy in 1999.

The chairman said that the dualisation of the road would solve the challenges of perennial flood and overflow of drainages along the road during the rainy season.

He pledged the council’s continued support to complement Wike’s efforts to bring development to the people.

The traditional leader of the area, the Gomo of Kuje, Alhaji Haruna Jibrin, commended the minister for the commitment to renew the hope of residents.

Jibrin said that the road, when completed, would improve the movement of people in the area and enhance economic growth and development.

He further announced the conferment of the traditional title of the “Jikan Dan Majidadin” (A symbol of Goodwill) Kuje, making the third traditional title conferred on the minister.

He was conferred with the traditional title of “Sarkin Yaki” (Warlord) of Paikon Kore by the Aguma of Gwagwalada, Chief Mohammad Magaji and the “Barde of Bwari” (Warrior of Bwari) by the Esu Bwari, Mr Ibrahim Yaro.

A developer, Mr Patrick Ojo, who spoke on the sideline of the event, said that the project would impact tremendously on the people of Kuje.

Ojo said that the journey from Kuje to Gwagwalada, through the road should be less than seven minutes’ drive but taking longer due to traffic congestion on the road.

“So, the project, when completed, will decongest this road and will by effect, also allow free flow of traffic,” he said.