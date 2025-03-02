Wike tasks Muslims on Ramadan prayers, Islamic teachings

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has called on Muslims in the country to use the Ramadan fasting period to offer prayers to Allah (SWT) for the peaceful co-existence of the country while also giving their minds and hearts to teachings by Islamic Scholars during the fasting period.

Wike, in a statement on Saturday, by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, said that it was important for Muslims, especially those in the FCT to assist the country with prayers during this Ramadan period.

“Fasting as one of the five pillars of Islam should not be just a period for abstaining from food and drink, the period should also be used to pray fervently for the country.

“It is my plea to our Muslim brothers and sisters to open their hearts and minds to the Tesfir of the Holy Month of Ramadan and allow themselves to be guided by them.” He said.

The Minister congratulated Muslim faithful for seeing the beginning of the 30 days fasting period and prayed that they will all see the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“I wish all Muslim Faithful a Ramadan filled with joy, and togetherness. May your ibadah be acceptable to Allah (Subhanahu wa Ta’ala).This holy month will bring to us peace, prosperity, and endless blessings. Ramadan Mubarak.” He said.