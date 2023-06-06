Wike Slams PDP over Emergence Of Mohammed As Govs’ Forum Chairman

Former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has expressed his disapproval over the appointment of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Governor Mohammed’s selection as the forum’s chairman was announced by Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri following a closed-door meeting held at the Government House in Bauchi during a retreat for elected PDP governors and members-elect of the National Assembly.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State was also elected as the Vice Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

In a conversation with select reporters in Port Harcourt, Wike voiced his disappointment, stating that the PDP should have adhered to zoning rules and appointed a chairman from the South after the tenure of former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Wike emphasised that the party’s decision to elect Mohammed as the chairman demonstrated a failure to comply with established regulations and procedures.

However, he clarified that he has no personal issues with Governor Mohammed.

READ ALSO: Obasa Re-elected Lagos Assembly Speaker for Third..

It is worth recalling that Wike had previously attempted to attract Governor Bala Mohammed to the G-5 group, which includes Governors Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The G-5 camp had called for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, following a fallout with the party’s 2023 Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

More to follow…

For more news updates follow us on www.dailytimesng.com