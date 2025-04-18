Wike slams PDP, hints at withdrawing support ahead of FCT elections

By Ukpono Ukpong

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has taken a swipe at his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declaring it unprepared for the 2027 general elections and warning of a possible withdrawal of his support ahead of the FCT Area Council elections.

Wike, who made the remarks yesterday during a media parley, also accused the PDP of internal strife, impunity, and a lack of genuine commitment to opposition politics.

“For you to say I want to lead the opposition party is not by mouth. You have to sacrifice a lot of things,” the Minister stated.

The former Rivers State Governor did not hold back as he questioned the authority of the Governors Forum and criticized PDP governors for failing to effectively hold the ruling party accountable.

He further emphasized that the Governors Forum, while influential, was merely a pressure group and not an organ of the party, and therefore lacks the authority to make proclamations on zoning or alter the functions of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Wike warned that unless the party “keeps their house in order,” he would not support them during the upcoming Area Council elections in the FCT. “If the PDP does not keep their house in order, I will not support them for the Area Council election,” he declared.

Despite the political warning, Wike also used the platform to outline significant development strides across the FCT, ranging from infrastructure upgrades to healthcare, transportation, and land reforms.

He provided updates on ongoing projects and outlined the administration’s strategies for improving healthcare, land management, sanitation, and transportation within the FCT.

Speaking on the achievements so far, Wike said: “The difference is clear,” the Minister stated emphatically, adding that FCT residents are amazed at the accelerated development that is going on all over the territory. “You can see what is happening; people are talking, saying, ‘You mean this is possible within a short time of less than two years?’ We were here for eight years, and comparatively, little happened. We have not even reached two years, and look at what has already been achieved. Imagine what will happen in four years’ time.”

The Minister further highlighted the palpable happiness among the populace, citing personal experiences.

“When I go out, I see that people are happy. I recently visited Kwali, on the road to Lokoja – A2 to Pai. The enthusiastic reception I received was remarkable. Similarly, the progress from Pai to Gomani is evident for all to see. In Bwari, the Gaba/Tokulo road is another testament to our commitment to reaching rural areas. People are genuinely amazed that the government is focusing on these communities; it has never happened before. So, yes, people are happy.”

Addressing recent insinuations regarding the cost of the ongoing International Conference Centre (ICC) renovation, the Minister clarified that the investment reflects the enhanced quality of work being delivered.

“The cost is a direct result of the improved quality we are insisting upon,” the Minister explained, emphasizing the choice of construction giant, Julius Berger Plc. “They are not cheap, but their standards are exceptional. By this May, I invite you to visit the International Conference Centre and witness the transformation firsthand. As Nigerians, you will be proud of what has been accomplished”.

Speaking on on-going hospital projects, including those in Utako, Gwagwalada, and Kubwa, the Minister acknowledged the challenges posed by existing litigation.

He also highlighted the complexities of hospital construction, emphasizing the need for integrated planning and execution, stating that the FCT administration was committed to ensuring the facilities are completed and operational to enhance healthcare delivery in the FCT.

Addressing the recent land reforms, including the regularization of Area Council land titles, the Minister reiterated the Supreme Court’s ruling that all land within the FCT falls under the FCT Administration. He emphasized government’s commitment to regularizing existing allocations to provide landowners with Certificates of Occupancy (C of O).

“The Supreme Court has come to say every land belongs to the FCT, therefore, there is nothing like Area Council land and we don’t want to go back in saying that we have cancelled all the allocations. We said let’s regularize so that you can have your C of O.”, he said. The Minister also called for prompt payment of fees and development of allocated lands to prevent land speculation and ensure efficient land utilization.

Barr. Wike also stated that the FCT Administration will proceed with the development of the Maitama II District, and called on all land allotees in the FCT who are yet to pay the required fees to do so, reiterating that Abuja land is not free.

On the issue of reviewing the Abuja masterplan, the Minister called for patience, stating, “The Abuja masterplan is to keep Abuja the way it was designed.”

Barr. Wike, while emphasizing the administration’s commitment to adhering to the masterplan and addressing illegal developments, cited the example of Kpaduma in Asokoro, where the administration is taking action to remove obstructions to road construction. The Minister stated that he will bring down any illegal structure that is against the Abuja masterplan.

On city sanitation, the Minister called for greater public responsibility and tax compliance. He highlighted the high cost of waste management and urged residents to pay their sanitation fees. He also called on the media to help educate the public on the need to pay their taxes.

Speaking on public transportation in the FCT, and the menace of illegal motor parks, the Minister disclosed that the three bus terminal projects embarked upon by the administration would soon be completed.

Once operational, the Minister said the administration will enforce regulations to reduce illegal parking and improve traffic flow. “By the grace of God, we are almost done with the three bus terminals. We will be able to say this is where you will load, and this is the dropping point. Then we will now be able to reduce these illegal car parks.”

On the political situation in Rivers State, the Minister firmly defended President Tinubu’s emergency declaration, stating that it saved Rivers State from descending into anarchy and facilitated the restoration of funding for Local Governments. He lauded the President’s intervention as being in the best interest of the state.

The Minister used the occasion to call on the leaders and elders of Rivers State to move beyond public pronouncements and take genuine steps towards resolving the political crisis in the state, emphasizing the importance of allowing democratic structures, particularly the State House of Assembly, to function constitutionally.