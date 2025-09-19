Wike says he has forgiven Fubara, declares peace restoration in Rivers

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, confirmed that peace has returned to Rivers State following the lifting of emergency rule by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today, on Thursday, Wike disclosed that he spoke with Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Wednesday, hours before the president’s announcement.

“As I speak to you, as of yesterday, I spoke to the Governor. I told him I was leaving that night to come back, and he told me he was leaving this morning.

“So, I can tell you that, by the grace of God, peace has returned. And look at what the Assembly did today to set the tone.

“You can see peace; you can see we are prepared, for the interest of the state. Let’s move forward,” Wike said.

When pressed on who initiated the conversation, Wike waved it aside, saying the detail was immaterial. He insisted that what matters is that peace has returned.

Tinubu had in March suspended Fubara, his deputy, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, citing a breakdown in governance and a protracted conflict between Wike and his successor.

On Thursday, Wike has however declared that the conflict was over.

“I have already said that we’ve been speaking. I will not engage with a man I have not forgiven.

“Everything is over. I am not a politician who says one thing today and another tomorrow. We must move forward,” he added.

He also fired back at those he accused of working against reconciliation in the state.

“Unfortunately, there are people who do not want peace. Today, I watched individuals twisting the law, claiming illegality in the conduct of local government elections.

“But ask them: what did they do to prevent such illegality in the first place? When you hear them pontificating and shouting, you would think they have solutions.

“Yet they do nothing except attempt to create crisis. The president has done a great deal for us, and peace has been restored,” Wike noted.

With the six-month emergency rule now over, Governor Fubara, his deputy, and members of the House are set to resume office, bringing Rivers back to the path of political normalcy.