Wike: Ruling restores order, ends political impunity

*Mocks Atiku, PDP Governors

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has hailed the Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday, which nullified the local government elections in Rivers State and affirmed the legitimacy of the 27-member Rivers State House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule.

Wike described the verdict as a victory for democracy, stating that it has effectively dismantled the political impunity that had taken root in the state.

According to him, the ruling has restored constitutional order and invalidated all actions taken by Governor Siminalayi Fubara outside the framework of the law.

Speaking with journalists yesterday in Abuja, Wike accused Fubara of running a lawless government, insisting that all appointments and decisions made by his administration since the crisis began are now null and void.

He condemned Fubara for governing without legislative approval and criticized his administration for presenting a budget to an illegitimate Assembly.

“A governor demolished the House of Assembly building and acted as if nothing happened. Then he moved the Assembly to his residence, where three lawmakers sat to pass laws and approve an appropriation bill. This level of impunity is unacceptable,” Wike said.

With the Supreme Court ruling, Wike maintained that Fubara’s government is now legally dismantled, and all his commissioners and appointees cease to exist.

He however, warned that no state funds should be released without proper legislative approval.

“The Supreme Court has now ruled that the Central Bank and the Accountant General must not release any funds to the Rivers State Government until the budget is properly presented to the 27-member Assembly. Without an approved budget, the government has no legal basis to spend money,” he stated.

The FCT Minister warned Fubara against ignoring the ruling, emphasizing that further defiance could lead to anarchy.

He declared that the invalidation of the governor’s appointments means that his commissioners and attorney general no longer hold office.

“All his commissioners and his so-called attorney general—they are gone. They never existed in the first place. I am sure the so-called attorney general knows that he is no longer in office,” he added.

Wike also highlighted several constitutional violations that he believes justify impeachment, including spending the 2024 budget without legislative approval, appointing commissioners without Assembly confirmation, and demolishing the state House of Assembly building.

“Who spends trillions of Naira without a legislative appropriation? What greater constitutional infraction is there than this? If the Rivers State Assembly decides to impeach him, what can the Chief Judge who have been supporting him do now? The Supreme Court has ruled that there was no budget. Even if the Assembly wants to begin impeachment proceedings, there is nothing anyone can do about it,” Wike said.

Wike also took a swipe at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, for supporting what he described as “illegal governance” in Rivers State.

“People like Atiku were praising Fubara when he defied the law. I hope they will also hail him today. The chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum should also applaud him today. The Supreme Court has now silenced all of them,” he mocked.

He accused Atiku and Governor Mohammed of hypocrisy, challenging them to remain consistent in their stance now that the Supreme Court has ruled.

Taking a jab at Fubara’s political backers, Wike questioned whether they would continue to support him now that his government has been declared illegitimate.

“I have always said that the wheel of justice is sluggish, but it will come when it will come. More than 15, 16 months, this matter has been laid to rest by the highest court of the land. The only thing that can happen now is for anybody unhappy to appeal to God, if there is an opportunity to appeal to God,” Wike said.

Furthermore, the former Rivers governor dismissed any claims of a factional House of Assembly, asserting that the Supreme Court’s ruling has clarified the legitimacy of the Amaewhule-led Assembly.

“There is nothing like an Amaewhule faction. The Supreme Court has made it clear that you cannot have a democracy without a legislature. It is unheard of that three people will constitute an assembly to make laws for an entire state. It has nothing to do with personal preferences; the fact remains that three lawmakers cannot run a government,” he said.

Despite these infractions, Wike clarified that he would not advise the lawmakers to impeach Fubara, stressing that his focus is on restoring legal order in the state.

However, he insisted that the governor must now operate within the confines of the law.

The FCT Minister reiterated that Rivers State must now return to constitutional order, urging Fubara to realign his government with the legally recognized House of Assembly.

“The Supreme Court has ruled. The law must be followed. Rivers State must move forward within the framework of the law,” he said.