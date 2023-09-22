Wike revokes Imoke, Udo Udoma,162 others’ lands

The Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has revoked 165 lands in Abuja, some of which belonged to notable Nigerians.

A document signed by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Olushade Adeshola, which was obtained by The PUNCH, reveals that the revocation was due to the violation and contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy.

The document reads, “The Federal Capital Territory Administration hereby informs the general public that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has in the exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 28 (5) (a) and (b) of the Land Use Act, 1978, revoked the underlisted plots with names and titles as reflected in our records for continued contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy to wit non-development.”

Some notable Nigerians affected by the revocation order are former Senate Chief Whip, Udoma Udoma, former Cross River Governor, Senator Liyel Imoke, the first Minister of Niger Delta, Ufot Ekaette and late publisher of Leadership Newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Wike, on his first day as the Minister of FCT vowed to revoke any land contravening the Abuja Land Use Act no matter those involved.

