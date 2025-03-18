Wike revokes 4,794 land titles in Guzape, Garki, Wuse II, Maitama, others

By Ukpono Ukpong

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has revoked 4,794 land titles across several highbrow districts, including Guzape, Garki, Wuse II, and Maitama, due to prolonged non-payment of Ground Rent.

According to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), a total of 8,375 property owners in key districts have defaulted on Ground Rent payments for up to 43 years, with outstanding debts amounting to nearly N7 billion as of 2024.

This was disclosed in a press briefing by the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, alongside the FCTA Director of Lands, Chijioke Nwankwoeze.

“It should be noted that the FCTA made numerous publications in national newspapers and announcements on broadcast media since 2023, calling on defaulters to pay up all outstanding bills and ground rents. All these yielded little response, as several allottees failed to pay,” Olayinka stated.

READ ALSO: Rivers United Close Gap on Leaders Remo Stars with Hard-Fought Victory

Highlighting the legal basis for the revocation, he added, “It is important to state that payment of Ground Rent on landed properties in the FCT is founded on extant legislation. It is clearly stipulated in the terms and conditions of grant of Right of Occupancy, and it is due for payment on the first day of January each year, without demand.

“Consequently, a list of land titles in default of payment of Ground Rent have been compiled in the ten oldest districts of Phase 1 of the Federal Capital City (FCC). They are; Central Area District (Cadastral Zone A00), Garki I (Cadastral Zone A01), Wuse I (Cadastral Zone A02), Garki II (Cadastral Zone A03), Asokoro (Cadastral Zone A04), Maitama (Cadastral Zone A05), Maitama (Cadastral Zone A06), Wuse II (Cadastral Zone A07), Wuse II (Cadastral Zone A08) and Guzape (Cadastral Zone A09).”

He further explained that, despite multiple warnings, 4,794 landowners failed to pay Ground Rent for at least 10 years, violating Section 28, Subsections 5(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act.

“As at the end of 2024 and up till today, a total of N6,967,980,119 is owed as Ground Rent by 8,375 property owners. In other words, a total of 8,375 property owners have not paid Ground Rent up to last year, 2024,” he said.

“A total of 4,794 land titles are in default of Ground rent payment for 10 years and above. Meaning that in the listed districts, 4,794 property owners have not paid Ground Rent in the last 10 years.

“This is in contravention of the terms and conditions of grant of the Rights of Occupancy, in line with the provisions of Section 28, Subsections 5(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act.

“Consequently, the titles of the properties in default of payment of Ground Rent for 10 years and above have been revoked forthwith.

“A grace of 21 Days is also given to title holders that are in default of payment of Ground Rent for between one and ten years, after which the affected tittles will be revoked.” Olayinka said

While fielding questions, Chijioke Nwankwoeze re-echoed that the FCTA had issued repeated warnings through newspaper publications, television, and radio announcements since October 2023, but compliance remained low.

When asked about what will happen to those properties on the revoked lands, he said “Of course, once a title is revoked, the property reverses to the FCTA.

“So effectively, all these 4,794 properties have reverted to the FCT automatically. So the FCTA will decide on what to do with them. The minister will take that decision whatever he wants to do with them,” Nwankwoeze said.

“The properties have left the hands of the title holders with this revocation and have reverted to the FCTA. That is the implication of this revocation,” he added.