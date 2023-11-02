Wike reveals Abuja hiding places of criminals

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has asserted that criminals make abandoned buildings in Abuja their hideouts after committing certain crimes.

Wike stated this on Wednesday while vowing to pull down all abandoned buildings in Abuja as he addressed the Senate Committee on Appropriations to defend the N100 billion provided for the Federal Capital Territory in the N2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget.

“We will bring down all abandoned buildings in the FCT. We will also take over all those buildings because we have discovered that they are hideouts for criminals.

“When people commit crime, they will come and hide inside them. I have confidence that things will turn around,” the FCT Minister said as he assured that the security situation would continue to improve day by day.

Wike stressed that the issue of one chance would be a thing of the past when the metro buses begin operation.

READ ALSO: Imo sate failed coup attempt by military wing of…

On his part, the Minister of Housing, Ahmed Dangiwa, also defended the N100 billion budgeted for his ministry, saying the fund “Will be spent on the construction of Housing Estates across the country.”

According to him, the federal government would construct 1,000 housing estates in each state of the federation, adding that all state governors had been contacted to provide 50 hectares of land for the construction of the estates.

He said another 2,000 Housing Estates “will be built in the urban areas in each geo-political zone. We will use N50 billion to kick start the construction of the housing estates in the federation. The remaining N50 billion will be used to develop slums in different parts of the country.”

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com