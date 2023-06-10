Wike reacts to Emefiele’s Arrest, tells Tinubu what to do next

Former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has expressed his admiration for President Bola Tinubu’s decision to suspend Godwin Emefiele from his position as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that in a late Friday announcement, Tinubu instructed Emefiele to immediately hand over his responsibilities to Folashodun Shonubi, the Deputy Governor in charge of the Operations Directorate.

Wike, who has been critical of Emefiele’s policies, notably the Naira redesign, commended the President for his bold and timely action.

READ ALSO: Tinubu suspends Emefiele as CBN Governor

In a statement issued by his media team, the former Governor praised Tinubu for endorsing uniformity in the retirement age and pension of judicial officers across the country.

He believes that this move will rejuvenate the nation’s judiciary and bring about positive changes.

Furthermore, Wike, alongside other members of the G5, expressed their satisfaction with President Tinubu’s focused and exemplary leadership, which they believe will guide the country towards prosperity.

Meanwhile, Godwin Emefiele has been taken into custody by the Department of State Services (DSS).

For more news updates follow us on dailytimesng.com