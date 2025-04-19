Wike pledges inauguration of Kabusa/Ketti, Kabusa/Takushara road by May

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, yesterday conducted a thorough inspection of the ongoing construction of two vital road networks in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The roads inspected were the 10.5-kilometer Kabusa/Ketti road, which connects Kabusa, Pyakasa, and Ketti Districts, and the 9.8-kilometer Kabusa/Takushara road, which links Kabusa, Takushara, and Wasa Districts.

Speaking with journalists during the inspection, the Minister reiterated the administration’s commitment to extending development beyond the city center to the satellite towns, echoing President Bola Tinubu’s consistent directive.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army Appoints First Female Spokesperson, Lt. Col. Appolonia Anaele

“We’ve been to Ketti and the road from Kabusa to Takushara. The emphasis Mr. President has always made is that we should not only concentrate in the cities. We should take development to the satellite towns. You can see how happy the residents were in Ketti in particular, which is a heavily populated area”.

The Minister also acknowledged the crucial role of the Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Maikalangu, in bringing the urgent need for these road projects to the attention of the FCT Administration and commended the Chairman for his efforts.

“I want to commend the Chairman of AMAC who drew our attention to these two very important roads. But for him, probably we may not have taken our attention to this place.” He said

Expressing satisfaction with the progress made by the contractors, the Minister expressed optimism that both roads would be inaugurated by the end of May, coinciding with President Tinubu’s second-year anniversary.

I’m happy with what the contractors are doing and hopefully, by the end of May, these two roads will be inaugurated as part of the second year anniversary of Mr. President. So, we are very happy with what we have seen.” He said

Regarding the potential impact that the road projects will have on rural-urban migration, the Minister explained that the improved connectivity would make it unnecessary for people to relocate to the city.

He said the short travel time to the city, facilitated by the road network, is expected to encourage people to build homes in the areas, offering a more affordable alternative to city living and fostering economic growth in the communities.

“With this road being done, you don’t need to say let us go and stay in the city. From here to the city is not up to 10 minutes, and that’s what road network brings. It will open up the entire place. You will see people will like to come and build houses here instead of staying in the city that appears to be more expensive.

“I’m sure that most people will be looking out on how they can have a plot of land in these areas where they can develop so that they will stop paying rent in the city. So, this road will open up the two communities as well as the economy of the place”, he said.

The Minister also reaffirmed a previous pledge to build schools in the area, stating that this plan remains a priority, pending the passage of the 2025 statutory budget. “I remember that when we came here to flag off these projects, I promised them that I will build schools, which is still on my table, and I’m waiting for the passage of the 2025 statutory budget for us to commence. So, I think we are happy, and I know the people are happy,” he said.

Responding to a request for road construction within the Federal Housing Estate in Lugbe, the Minister clarified that the responsibility for infrastructure within the estate lies with the Federal Housing Authority. He said the focus of the FCT Administration was on developing roads that connect districts and satellite towns, rather than internal estate roads.

“The estate belongs to the Federal Housing Authority. They should be able to take care of their estate. The roads we should do are roads that will open up the entire city… We have told the Federal Housing estate that that land was allocated to them, and they built the estate and sold to residents. Let us open up the areas that link up to the major cities and the satellite towns before we begin to talk about building roads within estates,” the Minister explained.

The Minister also used the opportunity to extend Easter greetings to all FCT residents, echoing the President’s call for unity and collaboration among Nigerians. He assured residents of the administration’s commitment to fulfilling its promises.

He said, “Just like what Mr. President has always preached, Nigerians should be united, Nigerians should work together for the interest of Nigerians. So, I use this particular period to wish everybody Happy Easter and be assured that the promises we have made, by the grace of God, we are going to keep them”.