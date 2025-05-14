Wike plans two-week project commissioning to mark Tinubu’s 2nd anniversary

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, yesterday disclosed that the commissioning of several ongoing projects in Abuja will span two weeks as part of events marking President Bola Tinubu’s second anniversary in office.

Speaking during a routine inspection tour of some key infrastructure sites, Wike said the FCT Administration was working to ensure that select completed projects are inaugurated during the anniversary celebrations.

One of the notable projects under consideration is the Daki-biyu road leading to the Court of Appeal.

“We’ve inspected several projects today, but the road that’s going to the Court of Appeal at Daki-biyu is the one that we’re hoping will be part of the inauguration of the president’s second year anniversary.

“And then we were able to go to Mabushi Bus Terminal, and then we are in the Kugbo Bus Terminal.”

Wike expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work being executed, particularly at the bus terminals, which he described as essential to revamping the capital’s transportation network.

“We’re happy that we’re provided this kind of infrastructure. Of course, you will agree with me that the bus terminal is a basic thing for us to change our transport system, and I commend the contractors for a job well done.”

He assured Abuja residents that under President Tinubu’s administration, they would continue to witness the delivery of modern and sustainable infrastructure.

“We’re quite impressed with what we have seen. And we have assured the residents of Abuja that under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, we’re going to give them first class infrastructure, which they deserve.”

Addressing concerns about whether the Daki-biyu road and other projects can be completed in time, the minister clarified that the commissioning timeline would be flexible and not restricted to May 29.

“I have said the commissioning is not the end of May. Commissioning is to celebrate the anniversary of Mr. President. So it’s not that it must be May 29. The President can give us that from June, but it’s his anniversary.

“We don’t know the date that we’ll be given for Daki-biyu road. We don’t know the date that we’ll be given for the bus terminals. Everything will not be done on May 29. We have specific dates pending the approval and confidence of Mr. President… It will take us two weeks of commissioning. So that’s what I have said.”

Wike also noted that the construction of modern bus terminals would help curb criminal activities, including the menace of “one chance” operators who prey on unsuspecting commuters.

“What it means is that you don’t need to stay by the road, you have to go to the bus terminal, and there, we know drivers, we know the vehicles you have boarded. That, of course, will limit this one chance.”

According to the minister, the terminals would also help in restoring order and sanitation to the city.

“That’s the sense of building these terminals, and also to clean up the city so you don’t have buses all over the road becoming motorparks. That’s what we’re doing,” he added.

On the quality of work done at the Mabushi Terminal, Wike acknowledged that there had been significant improvements since his last visit, when he raised concerns about the finishing.

“Very much. That’s why I said I commend the contractor… you saw that I shouted at them that I was not happy with the finishing. But from what I’ve seen now, there has been a lot of improvement.”

He clarified that the current stage was not the final output.

“You see, the contractor has said they’ve not done the final painting. All they wanted was for me to come and look at it and have my own view. So, at the end of the day, they will now put it into consideration for finishing.”

Despite the scale of ongoing projects, Wike assured that the FCT Administration had been prudent in its spending and intentional in its planning.

“Well, it’s a matter of prudent spending and then trying to prioritize what we intend to do. That’s why we’ve always said that just don’t go and award contract for the sake of awarding contracts.

“We award contracts based on the resources we have, with the little taxes we are collecting and the support Mr. President has given that we’re able to prioritize our spending.”