Wike moves to withhold Councils allocation over teachers’ minimum wage strike

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has disclosed plans by the FCT Administration to withhold 10 per cent of the statutory allocation to the FCT Area Councils over the non-payment of minimum wage to primary school teachers in the FCT.

This decision, according to the Minister, is in response to the ongoing strike by the teachers due to the non-payment of the new minimum wage by the Area Councils.

Wike expressed his disappointment over the situation, stating that it was unfortunate that the primary school teachers had to resort to strike action to press for their entitlement.

The Minister said he had engaged with the Council Chairmen at the commencement of the strike to understand the reasons for their inability to pay, adding that he directed that funds should be released to them to facilitate the payment of the new minimum wage, describing the continued strike as embarrassing.

The Minister further emphasized his limitations in directly intervening in the affairs of the elected Area Council Chairmen but asserted his responsibility to protect the welfare of FCT residents, particularly the education of children.

“I have limits; I can not sack them because they are elected. Therefore, I have taken the step to withhold 10 per cent of their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR)”.

He said a committee will be established to ensure that the teachers are paid directly as funds are released.

Addressing concerns about contravening the autonomy of Local Government Areas, the Minister firmly stated, “Do you want me to fold arms and allow our children to be at home because you want LGA autonomy? I have withheld 10 percent of their allocation to ensure that they do what is right.

“You see now, you see the problem that we have now? We are talking about autonomy now. The money has been released to you as allowed, yet you are depriving people of their wages, and then you want me to fold my arms and allow our children to be at home because you want to have local government autonomy? No!” the Minister declared.

Beyond the pressing issue of the teachers’ strike, Barrister Wike also outlined significant plans to commemorate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second year anniversary with the unveiling of several completed infrastructure projects. He revealed that he had briefed the President on the readiness of these projects, suggesting that it would take two weeks to inaugurate them all.

Notable projects slated for commissioning, according to the Minister, include roads in Ketti, Takushara, A2 to Pai, Ushafa, and War College areas, spanning across four Area Councils.

The Minister also stated that numerous projects within the city will also be inaugurated, including the long-overdue renovation of the International Conference Centre (ICC).

He described the ICC’s condition prior to the renovation as an “eyesore” and highlighted the President’s commitment to addressing such issues.

The Minister added that a maintenance contract has been signed with Julius Berger, with costs to be covered by revenue generated by the fully commercialized facility.

Speaking on plans for the provision of water to satellite towns, the Minister said a partnership has been formed with Chinese overseas construction giant, CGC, to extend water supply to satellite towns, starting with Bwari, Kubwa, and Karu, in line with the President’s directive.

He assured that funding for these projects has been allocated in the national and statutory budgets, with a commitment to providing water to these areas within the next two years.

On streetlights, the Minister disclosed that enhanced security measures, including CCTV cameras with security features, have been put in place to combat vandalism of streetlights and ensure the arrest of perpetrators. He added that the administration was undertaking additional procurement processes to ensure the provision of streetlights for road projects that were initially awarded without them.

On the welfare of FCT Workers, the Minister affirmed that workers in the FCT were being paid promptly and adequately motivated. However, he stated his refusal to approve funding for non-essential overseas training, even if budgeted, and indicated his intention to request the National Assembly to reallocate such funds to more critical needs.

Furthermore, the Minister addressed concerns regarding land administration, open grazing, and the recent changes at the IBB Golf and Country Club.

He affirmed the administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability, warning against corrupt practices and emphasizing the need to uphold the rule of law.

Fielding questions on party Politics, the Minister addressed recent defections from the PDP to the ruling party, attributing the development to impunity and poor leadership within the PDP.

He cited specific issues of injustice and prioritization of selfish interests over the party’s well-being as destabilizing factors and emphasized the importance of sincerity of purpose in tackling the issues affecting the party.

Wike who also opened up on his relationship with the nation’s first Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, extolled her virtues, describing her as a humble and supportive partner in the President’s drive to achieve success for his administration.

“If you are not close to people, you won’t know how humble they are, how supportive they are. I can tell you of the truth that this is a First Lady of a different kind.”

Wike also emphasized the First Lady’s thoughtful nature, recounting her personal calls to thank him for completed road projects and to suggest enhancements to Abuja’s City Gate.

He stressed that her actions demonstrated a sincere interest in national development and the administration’s achievements.

According to the FCT Minister, her contributions are instrumental in fostering a successful government, and her humility sets her apart.