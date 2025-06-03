Wike meets Kpaduma, Guzape Chiefs, promises fair compensation for evacuees

By Ukpono Ukpong

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, yesterday met with the traditional chiefs and representatives of the Kpaduma and Guzape communities over the ongoing road construction project and the concerns raised regarding the evacuation of affected villagers.

The meeting, which took place at the FCT Minister’s conference room in Lifecamp, was convened at the instance of the Minister to address the growing tension surrounding the continued presence of residents in areas marked for development, particularly for the major road infrastructure intended to ease traffic and boost connectivity within the FCT.

During the discussion, the Minister emphasized the critical importance of the road project to the overall development plan of the capital city.

He acknowledged the deep-rooted attachment the communities have to their ancestral lands but appealed for understanding, noting that government’s development efforts must sometimes involve difficult decisions.

In a bid to reach an amicable resolution, the Minister assured the chiefs and their people of government’s commitment to ensure justice and fairness.

He reiterated that every affected individual would be duly compensated and that Right of Occupancy (R of Os) for new resettlement areas would be provided without delay, as was the case with the Gishiri community in Katampe district.

“We are not here to displace anyone unjustly,” the Minister stated. “This is about building a better Abuja for all. We will ensure your people are properly compensated and given legal documents for their new homes.”

The Minister, however, clarified that compensation would be paid for only the structures along the road corridor and not the entire community. He also directed that the compensation package should be doubled to ensure fairness.

“I have told the Director of Resettlement to go and make a valuation. But the rate you people are using is too small. Increase their rate. If they are earning N50, give them N100”, the Minister stressed.

In response, the traditional leaders of Kpaduma and Guzape, led by the Sapeyi of Garki, Alhaji Usman Nga Kupi, expressed their appreciation to the FCT Minister for his transparency and willingness to engage them directly.

Acknowledging the development benefits the road project would bring to the area, the traditional leaders unanimously agreed to cooperate with the evacuation and resettlement process.

“We are grateful for the Minister’s assurance and the respect shown to our people. We will support this effort in the interest of peace and progress”, the Sapeyi remarked.

The meeting ended on a positive note, with both parties committing to ongoing dialogue and collaboration to ensure a smooth and respectful transition for all affected families.