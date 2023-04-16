Wike meets Gbajabiamila amidst Crisis in PDP

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike met with the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Saturday amidst crisis within his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Both leaders also broke the ramadan fast together.

POLITICS NIGERIA recalls that the PDP has been embroiled in crisis following the removal of its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu a few weeks ago.

Wike has been on a war path with Ayu and the Presidential Candidate of the Party, Atiku Abubakar, following his failure to clinch the Presidential ticket of the Party in Last year’s primaries.

