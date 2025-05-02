Wike meets Chinese firm over ₦50bn FCT satellite towns water project

By Ukpono Ukpong

As part of efforts to actualize the ₦50 billion water project approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister Nyesom Wike is set to meet with officials of a leading Chinese construction firm in Beijing.

The Minister, who was in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as of Thursday, departed to China for a crucial engagement with the China Geo-Engineering Corporation Overseas Construction (CGCOC) Group, key partners in the implementation of the FCT satellite towns water supply project.

His visit is in line with the President’s directive to ensure potable water supply to underserved communities in satellite towns across Gwagwalada, Kwali, and Kuje Area Councils.

It should be recalled that when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu visitted China last year September, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and CGCOC Group to improve electricity and water supply in the FCT.

President Tinubu advocated for the projects as part of his agenda to renew the hope of FCT residents in the government through the execution of people-oriented projects like provision of water.

In line with this, the President approved ₦50 billion for the provision of potable water in FCT satellite towns.

Therefore, in keeping up with the President’s directive that there must be water supply in satellite towns in Gwagwalada, Kwali and Kuje Area Councils, the Minister has embarked on the trip to China for a crucial meeting with the CGCOC Group.

He is expected back to Nigeria next week.