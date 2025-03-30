Wike Leads FCT Delegation on Eid-el-Fitr Homage to President Tinubu

The Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, led a high-powered delegation of FCT residents and officials on an Eid-el-Fitr homage visit to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In his remarks, Wike expressed profound appreciation for the opportunity to personally extend the goodwill and best wishes of FCT residents to President Tinubu during the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr. He congratulated the President and the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the 30-day Ramadan fast, highlighting its spiritual significance and the virtues it instills, including patience, sacrifice, self-discipline, and devotion to Almighty Allah.

Reflecting on the essence of Ramadan, Wike emphasized the values of compassion, generosity, and unity that define Nigerians as a people. He prayed for the President’s continued good health, wisdom, and divine guidance as he steers the nation towards progress.

The Minister commended President Tinubu’s commitment to fostering unity, good governance, and national development, acknowledging the transformative impact of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He assured the President of the unwavering support and loyalty of FCT residents towards the administration’s policies and programs.

Wike’s delegation included a broad representation of the Federal Capital Territory’s diverse population, comprising religious, political, and traditional leaders, heads of security agencies, officials of the FCT Administration, media representatives, and everyday residents. He noted that, despite their different backgrounds, all members of the delegation were united in their commitment to national progress and the success of Tinubu’s administration.

The Minister lauded the President’s unprecedented support for the FCT, citing several landmark achievements made possible under his leadership. These include the approval of the FCT Administration’s exit from the Treasury Single Account (TSA), the creation of the FCT Civil Service Commission, and the establishment of two new Mandate Secretariats for Women and Youths. Additionally, he highlighted the appointment of Permanent Secretaries, which has significantly strengthened governance and service delivery in the FCT.

Wike also acknowledged the President’s presence at the commissioning of key projects in the FCT last year, noting that such direct engagement reflects his deep commitment to the development of the nation’s capital. As the Tinubu administration approaches its second anniversary, the Minister revealed that several impactful projects are set for commissioning, further showcasing the administration’s dedication to enhancing infrastructure, economic opportunities, and overall quality of life.

Concluding his remarks, Wike extended warm Eid-el-Fitr wishes to the President and all Nigerians, praying for peace, prosperity, and continued national progress. He reaffirmed the FCT Administration’s dedication to supporting the government’s vision for a greater Nigeria.

The visit marked a historic moment for the FCT, reinforcing the strong relationship between the Federal Capital Territory and the nation’s leadership as they work together towards a brighter future.