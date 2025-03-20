Wike issues one-week ultimatum for land allocation to affected Gishiri residents

By Ukpono Ukpong

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has directed the FCT Administration (FCTA) to allocate land to residents affected by demolitions in Gishiri within one week.

He issued the ultimatum when he addressed owners of the recently demolished structures along the corridor of the Arterial Road N16 in Gishiri community, Katampe District, Abuja.

While expressing frustration over delays in the land allocation process, Wike questioned the slow progress in reallocating plots to displaced residents.

The FCTA Director of Lands, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, explained that “The problem with the area is that it’s a 12 hectare plot, and the demolition took place a long time ago. Afterwards, they started applying for the building plan, and they started developing them in a haphazard manner. So, you can’t really get a particular area that is free, completely.”

Dismissing the explanation, Wike insisted that bureaucratic excuses would no longer be tolerated.

“I don’t agree with you. Let this be the last time I heard about this complaint. I give you people one week to go and allocate those lands to them. If it is not enough, then we’ll find an alternative and manage it.”

He also addressed concerns regarding the compensation funds meant for the affected residents. Reports indicated that some of them were unwilling to accept the allocated financial compensation, preferring to first receive their land before taking the funds.

Reacting strongly to their stance, Wike warned that refusal to collect the compensation would result in losing both the land and the money.

“If you don’t take the money, I’ll not give you people the land again,” he declared. “Go and collect the money so that as you take the land, you start developing.”

The minister further emphasized that his administration was committed to ensuring fairness but would not entertain conditions set by the displaced residents.

“Don’t give me the condition that you have to be given the land first,” he said, reiterating that the government had already provided an avenue for them to receive both land and financial support.

His visit to Gishiri is part of the FCTA’s broader efforts to address land disputes and irregular settlements in the capital city.