Wike inspects key roads in Gwagwalada, Kwali, hails progress on FCT infrastructure

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has commended the progress of key infrastructure projects in Gwagwalada and Kwali Area Councils, describing road development as the backbone of national growth and a priority under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Wike made the remarks yesterday during an inspection tour of ongoing road construction projects in the two area councils, including the 10-kilometer Aguma Palace–Radio Nigeria–New Market Road in Gwagwalada and the 15-kilometer A2 to Pai Road in Kwali, linking the Abuja–Lokoja Expressway to Pai community.

Speaking to journalists after the tour, the Minister emphasized the critical role roads play in enabling access to education, healthcare, and markets, particularly for rural farmers and underserved communities.

“Road network is what brings development. When there are no roads, which school will you go to? When there are no roads, which hospital will you go to? So, first of all, the key thing that drives development is the road network all over the world. If you are talking about agriculture, how do you go and bring your produce when there are no roads?” The Minister said

He highlighted the positive impact these roads will have on local farmers in the FCT, enabling them to transport their produce to urban markets. Furthermore, the Minister emphasized the role of well-lit roads in enhancing security, saying, “You see this kind of road with streetlights, obviously, you have to think twice before you commit any offence.”

The Minister expressed his satisfaction with the positive reception from the local communities in response to these road projects, saying it reinforces the FCT Administration’s commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We are happy when the people express their happiness over the performance of government. That of course energizes you and tells you that you are doing the right thing. When we went to the Aguma Palace road, you could see the enthusiasm of the people there; the market people, the residents showed how happy they were. They were shouting that renewed hope is working and that is what we have assured Nigerians, that Renewed Hope is not just mere talks. It is something that has come to stay.” He said

Wike, who also noted the significant progress made on the A2 to Pai road in Kwali Area Council, praised the contractor for the quality of the infrastructure, including the installation of streetlights. He attributed the success of the FCTA in the completion of various projects to President Bola Tinubu’s leadership and support, adding that the FCT Administration is happy to fulfill all the promises it made to residents.

“We thank God Almighty that we are able to accomplish this, and that is what I have always said – when you have the right leadership. Mr. President has shown the right leadership. There is no magic about it. When you have the right leadership, you are bound to achieve results. All those working with you will queue, knowing fully well that this is your vision, knowing fully well that this is your mission, you are committed to it and you want to achieve results. So, nobody will have excuses to give”, the Minister said.

Addressing the broader development agenda of the Administration, the Minister affirmed government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and services across all sectors, including education and health, explaining that over 60 schools have been renovated and furnished in the FCT.

“We’ve done a lot of work on schools… the schools we have renovated and furnished are more than 60 schools, but I can tell you, no sector will be left abandoned. Every sector will be focused on,” the Minister said.

The Minister’s inspection tour is aimed at assessing the readiness of the projects for inauguration to commemorate President Bola Tinubu’s second anniversary in office.