November 11, 2025
Wike in Tense Standoff with Soldiers Over Disputed Abuja Land

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was involved in a tense confrontation with soldiers over a disputed parcel of land in Abuja.

A video circulating on social media shows the minister being stopped by military personnel from accessing the site.

The incident led to a heated exchange between his security detail and the soldiers who were blocking entry to the land.

Details of the dispute and the reason for the military’s presence were not immediately clear.

More information to come.

