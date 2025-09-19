Wike hints on ₦25bn health budget, moves to pacify aggrieved doctors

…says allowances, recruitment underway

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has assured resident doctors and other health workers that their concerns are being addressed, disclosing that a ₦25 billion capital budget has been set aside for health in 2025.

He said the FCT Administration had already directed the employment of doctors and was reviewing allowances, stressing that healthcare remained a top priority alongside infrastructure.

Wike gave the assurance on Thursday at the flag-off of the full-scope development of the Arterial Road N1 (Olusegun Obasanjo Way), stretching from Wuye District to Ring Road II within Abuja. The project, awarded to Messrs. Arab Contractors Nigeria Limited, has a completion timeline of one year and eight months.

Regarding a planned demonstration by FCT resident doctors over claims that the FCTA was prioritizing road construction over healthcare, the Minister assured them that their concerns, including allowances and the employment of health officers, were being addressed.

Wike, who also frowned at reports of purported plans by the workers to disrupt the project flag-off ceremony by staging a protest, cautioned against using the civil service for political purposes, stating that protest is a democratic right, but it will not stop decisions in the best interest of the administration.

“If you want to enter political party A, you are free to enter and face me when the time comes, but don’t use the civil service to play politics.

“The people in health said we have not paid their allowances. We lost our Head of Service. We’ve just appointed an Acting Head of Service. I said okay, go and check how much they are talking about.

“They said, we’ve not employed doctors. I said, Chairman, Civil Service Commission, go and employ them. I will not be a doctor. Go and employ them. They are now talking about improving the health facilities. The 2025 capital budget for health alone is about N25 billion. Ask them, when did we get our budget? We got our budget in July from the National Assembly.”

Reacting to speculations about his health following his overseas trip, the Minister dismissed the rumours as false and politically motivated.

He quipped that those who wished him ill would be the ones to suffer heart attacks, insisting that he only took a well-deserved break to remain fit for the demanding task of governance.

“It’s unfortunate to hear that they said I was sick, they said you have a heart attack. God will continue to help them to have a heart attack.”

The Minister also cautioned social media activists against making derogatory remarks about President Bola Tinubu, condemning recent instances where the President was labelled a criminal.

He maintained that such unguarded utterances were unpatriotic and uncalled for, stressing that Nigerians were fortunate to have a leader committed to the rule of law.

He drew a parallel with the United States, stating that no matter how much Americans criticize their leaders, they would never publicly label a president a criminal.

“This is a country where somebody will go on social media to say Mr. President is a criminal and nothing will happen. Anybody can wake up in the morning and say all kinds of things, and nothing will happen.” He said

Speaking on the project, Wike road networks would help to resolve traffic issues, thereby supporting the city’s long-term urban growth in line with the Abuja Master Plan.

He noted that the new road would boost socio-economic activity and improve residents’ living conditions, expressing confidence that the contractor, Messrs. Arab Contractors Nigeria Limited, having shown their capacity in the ongoing Federal Highway 105 project from Airport expressway to Kuje, would also complete the work on time.

Furthemore, Wike disclosed that the FCT Administration has devised new strategies, including four-year maintenance contracts with companies as well as the introduction of new technologies to prevent vandalism. He warned officials against any acts of corruption that could derail President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda in the FCT.