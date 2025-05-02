Wike Has No PDP Faction In Bayelsa – Party Spokesman, Ogoli

The Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Ebiye Ogoli, has dismissed reports of factions within the party.

Naija News reported that Governor Douye Diri sacked some political aides for attending a rally organized for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

A faction of the party in the state, in a statement, by its factional spokesman, Derri Wright, condemned the sack of the political aides.

Ogoli, on Friday, speaking with Arise News, clarified that Wright’s group was not a faction of PDP in Bayelsa, but supporters of Wike.

He stated that Bayelsa PDP has no faction and all state executives and members take directives from Governor Diri who is the party’s state leader.

His words: “Frankly, in Bayelsa State, I want to put it on record that PDP has only one State Executive Committee (SEC), and one single State Working Committee (SWC).

“To make the particular of the matter clear, we have 14 committee working members at the level of the state. We equally have 25 assistant working committee members. We have 8 local government chairmen and 17 of their members spread across the 8 local governments. So we have about 100 of them.

“Then at the level of the wards, we have about 105 wards and each of them is made up 17 members. So all of these people, about 2000 in total are safe and well, working together as a group.

“We don’t have any other faction. Wike does not have any faction of PDP in Bayelsa State. Perhaps, he may have supporters which is very common with political leaders.

“But when it comes to PDP, our party has, from the state to the ward level, every of our members, one single political leader, our governor, that we all follow and take directives from.

“So to the best of my knowledge, I don’t know where the splinter group is coming from. PDP has just one indivisible family, just one. The excos, too, is one single state excos.”