Wike has a place in APC — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday stirred political buzz as he declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is ready to receive the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, into its fold “the day he decides to join.”

Tinubu made this remark while commissioning the newly completed Arterial Road N16 in the Maitama District of Abuja—a major city infrastructure project delivered by the Wike-led FCT Administration. The road connects Ring Road 1 (Nnamdi Azikiwe Way) to Arterial Road N20 (Wole Soyinka Way), with new interchanges and feeder roads enhancing the capital’s traffic flow.

Praising Wike’s performance and political maturity, the President noted the minister’s exceptional commitment to urban renewal in the FCT. “He’s not a member of my party—not yet,” Tinubu said to a round of laughter. “But the day he changes his mind and registers with the Progressives, we will welcome him. We will enjoy him singing as ‘e dey sweet us’.”

The remark adds fuel to long-standing speculation over Wike’s political leanings, as the former Rivers State Governor continues to work closely with the APC-led federal government despite being a high-ranking member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Describing the road project as “a modern, functional, and durable infrastructure,” President Tinubu said its completion signals his administration’s commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda. “This was a missing link. Today, we open a vital artery—one that supports housing, business, and regional integration,” he said.

He commended Wike for managing the relocation of local communities affected by the construction, noting that “peace and good compensation” were provided. “We are building for the people, not for politics. Infrastructure is the foundation of growth, inclusion, and industrialisation,” Tinubu added.

In his remarks, Minister Wike expressed gratitude to the President for restoring confidence in governance and enabling rapid project execution. He said the newly inaugurated road—approved in September 2023 and flagged off just a month later—is a testament to fast-track delivery under Tinubu’s leadership.

“This is not an inherited project; it was conceived, approved, and completed under this administration,” Wike said. “Contractors now mobilise to sites even before payment. That’s what leadership confidence does.”

The minister emphasized the road’s strategic importance, saying it connects key judicial and administrative districts. “It links the Court of Appeal, the Federal High Court, and the judges’ residential quarters,” he noted.

Wike took a political swipe at opposition forces, declaring that Tinubu’s visible performance in the FCT has “defeated the coalition.” He revealed that he had directed media stations to broadcast project inaugurations live for the next 17 days.

“They will have no choice but to watch Mr. President daily,” Wike said. “We are changing the narrative with facts on ground.”

Engr. Richard Yunana Dauda, Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), explained that Arterial Road N16 is a six-lane dual carriageway with covered parking lanes, effectively functioning as an eight-lane highway.

Spanning 3.7 kilometres, the road features a multi-layered interchange, underground drainage systems, water and sewage networks, telecom ducts, and modern street lighting. “It ensures uninterrupted connectivity between Maitama, Katampe, Jahi, Utako, and surrounding areas,” Dauda said.

With Abuja’s road infrastructure visibly transforming under Tinubu and Wike’s collaboration, political lines are increasingly blurred—even as speculation grows over when Wike will make his next political move.