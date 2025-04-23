Wike fumes, vows sanction over unapproved subcontract in ICC renovation

By Ukpono Ukpong

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has expressed outrage over the unauthorized subletting of a section of the International Conference Centre (ICC) renovation contract to a third party.

Wike expressed displeasure while inspecting the ongoing rehabilitation of the International Conference Centre (ICC), and the construction of the access road from Ring Road 1 (Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway) by N16 to Katampe District and the bridge linking Maitama and Katampe districts.

He told journalists that he was shocked to learn that the furnishing of the conference hall had been handed over to another firm by the Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL), without his knowledge or approval.

Describing the development as unacceptable and a clear deviation from the agreed terms, the minister insisted that Julius Berger was contracted to handle the entire project and that introducing a new contractor compromises quality and accountability.

He, however, summoned top officials of the FCT Administration and representatives of Julius Berger, the main contractor, over the breach.

The Minister maintained that anyone found culpable would face consequences, emphasizing that there would be no sacred cows under his watch.

Wike further queried who would bear the cost of the unauthorized furnishing contract, pointing out that such an arrangement raises questions of transparency and accountability.

“You would see that we were at the International Conference Centre, the work is going as expected. The only problem which we identified this afternoon has to do with the furniture that will be in the conference hall. I was surprised to hear that there is a different contractor for that, which is unacceptable to us.

“The job was given to Julius Berger entirely. I can not have different qualities. We can not say that the floor up is furnished by Julius Berger and down is furnished by another company. It is not acceptable to me.

“I have invited Julius Berger, I have invited the Executive Secretary of the FCDA and the MD of the Abuja Investments Company Limited to know who did that, and if anybody is found culpable, of course, I must have to apply the big stick.

“Nobody should be a sacred cow. Nobody can do something that you know is not in terms with what we have agreed.

“I am not doubting the quality of work there. What I have said is that the quality of work generally is very fine. How they removed the furnishing of the conference hall from Julius Berger is what I do not know. And so, that is why I summoned the Acting ES, FCDA, and the GMD of Abuja Investments Company Limited and Julius Berger, to come and tell us who did that, and also on whose approval, because I approved and I know the amount of money.

“So when they say Abuja Investments is the one, who is going to pay for it? I am not going to accept that, and of course, you know, if anything shady went on, you will hear that I have applied the big stick. Nobody will be a sacred cow.” He said

Despite his concerns over the subcontract, the minister expressed satisfaction with the general quality and pace of work at the ICC and the Gishiri road, noting that the contractors were working round the clock to meet the set deadlines.

“I believe, by the grace of God, they are meeting up for the second anniversary of Mr President. Quality job done. I am sure those who live within this neighborhood are happy with what they are seeing now.

“So I congratulate them and assure them on our part, we will do all we can to make sure the job is completed on schedule. We have no problem about that”, Wike added.