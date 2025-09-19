Wike denies rumours of seeking medical treatment abroad

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dismissed claims that he recently travelled abroad for medical treatment.

Speaking on Thursday during the flag-off of a road construction project in the Wuye District of Abuja, Wike described the rumours about his health as needless political speculation.

“You see, the level of this country where we are, we play politics with everything. How can somebody sit down and just say all kinds of things? Where the people saw me, I don’t know. The hospital you saw me in, I do not know,” he said.

Wike explained that since assuming office in June, he had barely taken time off, often travelling with work files.

He added that his recent trip to the United Kingdom was instead an opportunity to rest.

“This time, I said, whatever it is, I must travel without any file. So, if the whole place will crumble, let it crumble. Because one has to be alive before one can satisfy other people.

“The day you drop, they will announce another person. So, you must make sure while you are working, you also take time out and relax,” the former Rivers State governor stated.

Taking a swipe at those spreading the rumours, Wike jokingly prayed for them to fall ill.

“God will continue to help them have a heart attack. It is my prayer. I will sign the condolences. Very soon, I will tell them that we are sorry. We love them. But, take heart,” he said.