Wike debunks plan to invite EFCC to arrest ex-FCT Minister Bello

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has denied reports that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike plans to invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the immediate past FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, over certain irregularities in the award of contracts and other such matters.

Reports of the alleged plan had circulated on social media on Friday.

A statement issued by FCTA director, Anthony Ogunleye, however, stated that the reports are entirely baseless and without any merit whatsoever.

Ogunleye said although Wike, during his routine inspections of various projects within the FCT, expressed concerns and frustrations regarding irregularities observed in the procurement and execution of certain projects, he didn’t contemplate or authorise any action against anyone.

READ ALSO: Gov. Sani orders manhunt for perpetrators of recent.

He added that the reports making the round are designed to mischievously sow discord and confusion.

He, therefore, urged the public and well-meaning Nigerians to exercise caution when they encounter such unfounded reports.

For more news updates follow us on www.dailytimesng.com