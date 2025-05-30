Wike credits Tinubu’s leadership for unprecedented FCT development

By Ukpono Ukpong

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has attributed the ongoing wave of infrastructural transformation in the FCT to the leadership style and commitment of President Bola Tinubu.

He said the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda is yielding visible results in Abuja, describing the scale and quality of ongoing projects as “unprecedented.”

Wike made these remarks while briefing journalists yesterday during a routine inspection of major infrastructure projects across the territory.

The tour covered sites at Wassa, the Kubwa Interchange (N20), and Daki-Biyu, projects slated for commissioning as part of activities marking President Tinubu’s second year in office.

“Yes, like I said yesterday, it is our routine job to make sure that the promises made by the contractors are fulfilled, and so that we know that finally what we are going to brief Mr. President.

“Frankly speaking, like I have always said, the people of Abuja deserve the best, and the contractors are doing their best. I can assure you that.”

The minister praised the contractors for the pace and quality of work, particularly on the OSEX II road project connecting Apo to Wassa, which he confirmed has now reached 100% completion.

“We are happy, I must tell you the truth. The contractors are doing very well. With the kind of quality jobs that we have seen, we are very happy,” he noted.

However, when asked why the newly completed road lacked streetlights, Wike explained that the project was awarded over a decade ago by a previous administration, and streetlights were not part of the original design.

Wike disclosed that following his directive, the contractor, CGC, has submitted a quotation for the installation of streetlights on the road, although it will not be part of the current commissioning.

“That was a job that was awarded by previous administration about 10 years ago. But the spirit and the continued spirit Mr. President has, which he said we must complete all those projects.

“But what is important is that we are bent on providing streetlights to improve on security in those areas. So go home and sleep with your two eyes closed, we are going to put streetlights in that OSEX II, Apo to Wassa.” he assured.

Turning attention to President Tinubu’s performance, Wike gave high praise to the administration’s leadership, particularly in the FCT.

READ ALSO: Bauchi CP pledges provision of peaceful atmosphere for all citizens

“The assessment, if you have to take, for example, from the FCT, where I superintend by his mandate, you know that Mr. President has done very, very well. He’s unprecedented,” he said.

Wike criticized what he called biased opposition, urging Nigerians to acknowledge progress when it is visible.

“The problem we have in this country is that even if you don’t like somebody as a person… However, he’s doing well or he has done well. Mr. President has done tremendously well,” he added.

He emphasized that Abuja’s transformation could not have happened without Tinubu’s deliberate leadership.

“All of us who are critics have said that Abuja is not working and now Abuja is working. Who has made it to work? It’s Mr. President,” Wike declared.