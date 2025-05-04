Wike Condemns Walkout On Rivers Sole Administrator’s Wife

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has condemned the walkout on the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, by a group of women loyal to the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reported earlier that tensions flared in Rivers State on Thursday as a group of women stormed out of a women empowerment event held at the EUI Centre in Port Harcourt, refusing to be addressed by Theresa Ibas, wife of the state’s interim administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Retd.), who was representing the wife of President Bola Tinubu, Remi, at the event.

The gathering, which was part of the Renewed Hope Initiative, quickly descended into protest as the women began chanting and demanding that only Valerie Fubara, wife of the suspended Governor Fubara, should speak to them.

Reacting in a statement on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, Wike described the walkout as an embarrassment to the people of Rivers State.

The Minister apologized to the First Lady and President Tinubu on behalf of the people of Rivers State.

He said “insult on anyone representing the First Lady of Nigeria in an event is a direct insult on the office of the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and as a leader in Rivers State, I apologize.”

Wike, who is in China for official engagements, described the incident as “very disturbing and embarrassing,” cautioning supporters of the suspended governor to desist from ridiculing the State.

He counselled Fubara to demonstrate honesty by being bold enough to tell President Tinubu what exactly he wanted, rather than saying something today, and doing another thing tomorrow.

Wike said; “It is not enough to be visiting people to plead for peace, those who genuinely want peace work and act for it.

“These are the same people pleading for peace, but at the same time doing things that are contrary to what they are pleading for.

“How can you say you want peace and at the same time, you are sponsoring people to insult everyone, including the President and his wife?

“All those shenanigans won’t bring peace, and I am sure they know that, because they are not sincere with their up and down pleadings for peace.

“As for me and those who subscribe to my leadership, we condemn in totality that yesterday’s show of shame and we apologize to our First Lady for the embarrassing conduct of those few women who do not represent the characters and ideals of the people of Rivers State.”