Wike commits to business-friendly FCT, strengthens ties with Egypt, Morocco

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has reiterated the FCT Administration’s commitment to ensuring a conducive business environment in the nation’s capital for all stakeholders.

The FCT Minister gave the assurance yesterday in Abuja, when he played host to the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Mohammed Fouad on a courtesy visit to his office.

During the meeting, Wike highlighted the long-standing positive relationship between Nigeria and Egypt, noting the presence and success of numerous Egyptian companies operating in Nigeria.

He specifically mentioned Arab Contractors and their ongoing work on the vital Airport Expressway to Kuje road project, emphasizing its importance to the FCT.

“Ours is to make sure that our guests carry out their businesses without molestation, and create a very conducive environment” He said.

READ ALSO: Senate Finance C’ttee interacts with MOFI overr asset holding coy repositioning

The FCT Minister further expressed the desire to strengthen bilateral relations with Egypt in the Agricultural and vocational training sectors saying, “It will be our honour to see what we can do with Cairo in terms of partnership, particularly in the area of Agriculture and vocational training. It’s very key for us.”

Speaking earlier, the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, commended the FCT Minister’s outstanding work and significant infrastructure development in the nation’s capital.

The Ambassador specifically acknowledged the Minister’s recognition as “Mr. Project” and “Best Minister of 2024,” congratulating him on his achievements.

The Ambassador who was accompanied by the Managing Director of Arab Contractors, Nigeria Engr Mohammed Eldarous emphasized the long-standing presence of the construction company in Nigeria, highlighting its status as a Nigerian/Egyptian company with over 95% Nigerian employees, showcasing a successful example of bilateral collaboration.

Ambassador Fouad also expressed his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between Egypt and Nigeria, particularly in economic development and infrastructure expansion. He also noted the immense untapped potential between both countries and stressed their shared responsibility in driving continental progress.

The Ambassador further highlighted the potential for cooperation between Abuja and Cairo, particularly in light of Egypt’s new administrative capital project. He acknowledged Nigeria’s pioneering experience in capital relocation and suggested a potential exchange of knowledge and expertise in urban planning and infrastructure development.

“As the biggest countries in the continent, I think we share the responsibility of enhancing our bilateral relations to take the continent further. I think there is a lot to learn from each other and share experience when it comes to urban planning and infrastructure expansion.” He said

In a related development, the FCT Minister, also played host to the Moroccan Ambassador to Nigeria, Moha Tagma, during which discussions focused on strengthening diplomatic ties, exploring opportunities for collaboration between both countries and the construction of the new Moroccan embassy in Abuja.

The Minister pledged the full support of the FCT Administration for the Embassy project, saying, “Just this morning, I directed the appropriate authority, the Development Control department, to liaise with you on the commencement of your embassy construction. You will be hearing from them any moment from now.”

Wike also accepted an invitation by the Moroccan envoy to visit Rabat to discuss areas of partnership between the two cities and explore opportunities for cooperation.

Reaffirming the FCT Administration’s commitment to the diplomatic community, the Minister emphasized the importance of ensuring diplomats can conduct their work seamlessly.

He highlighted the significant improvements in security and infrastructure development within the FCT, stressing, “Ours is to make sure that all diplomats carry out their business without any hindrance.”