Wike commiserates with FCT Minister of State over father’s death

By Ukpono Ukpong

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has commiserated with the Minister of State, FCT, Dr. Mahmoud Mariya, over the death of her father, Alhaji Sani Baban Koko.

In a statement on Wednesday, by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the FCT Minister, prayed for the repose of the soul of Alhaji Sani Baban Koko.

He said; “My heart went out to you when I heard of the death of your beloved father, Alhaji Sani Baban Koko.

“I may not have been opportune to meet Alhaji Sani Baban Koko, when he was alive, but it is commonly said that by the quality of a product, one can judge the character of the manufacturer.

“Going by the personality of Dr. Mahmoud Mariya, who is one of his children, I can conclude that Baba was a good man.

“Though the death of a beloved father can be painful, especially at the age of 74 that Baba died, the entire Baban Koko family should be consoled by the fact that death is the end of all mortals and it must come when it will come.

“It is therefore my prayer that Allah (Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala) in His infinite mercies will grant the deceased Al-firdaus, and give the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”