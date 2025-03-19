Wike, Chinese Ambassador meets to strengthen bilateral ties

By Ukpono Ukpong

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has received the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E Yu Dunhai, marking a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations between Nigeria and China, particularly within the FCT.

During the meeting, Wike highlighted the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chinese companies, China Geo-engineering Corporation (CGC) and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

He emphasized the importance of the ongoing satellite town water development project being undertaken by CGC, as well as the city light-up project, which CCECC and CGC will jointly execute. The Minister addressed the issue of streetlight vandalism, noting that the new installations will feature enhanced security measures to deter theft.

The Minister also stressed the importance of the water project, especially as Abuja approaches its 50th anniversary next year. He said the government is committed to celebrating the jubilee year with significant infrastructural improvements.

He also expressed interest in expanding cooperation into key areas such as agriculture, saying “We have fertile lands suitable for various agricultural ventures, and we believe a partnership in this sector would be mutually beneficial”.

On development of vocational schools with a bias for ICT, the Minister stated that investing in vocational schools, especially those focused on ICT, is crucial for empowering the youth, whom he described as the key to the future.

Barr. Wike assured the Ambassador of the improved security situation in the FCT, that will create a conducive environment for Chinese businesses and residents.

“We are committed to providing the necessary support for your activities and fostering a strong, symbiotic relationship,” he affirmed.

The Chinese Ambassador, in his remarks, expressed pleasure at the visit and acknowledged the rapid development of Abuja under Minister Wike’s leadership.

He highlighted the existing cooperation between China and the FCT, including the Abuja light rail project, road construction, agricultural demonstration projects, and the provision of traffic lights.

He drew a parallel between China’s commitment to materializing his country’s rejuvenation through modernization and Nigeria,’s Renewed Hope Agenda under President Bola Tinubu, which is focused on eight priority areas.

“We are proud to partner with Nigeria in achieving our common development goals”, the Ambassador stressed.

He reiterated the commitment to deepening bilateral relations, emphasizing high-level political trust, development cooperation, mutual learning, and security assistance.

He also noted the ongoing efforts to enhance people-to-people exchanges, including the establishment of “China Corners” in FCT high schools.

“We believe the future lies in the youth and in strengthening people-to-people communication …. as Chinese Ambassador, I will spare no effort in implementing the consensus reached by our Heads of State and working closely with the FCT administration to bring tangible benefits to our people.”

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing their commitment to continued collaboration and the strengthening of the longstanding relationship between China and Nigeria.