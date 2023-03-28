Wike Behind My Removal As Governor – Umahi Discloses

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi has claimed that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, was the reason the Federal High Court sacked him as governor sometime last year.

Naija News recalls that in March, 2022 a Federal High Court in Abuja had sacked Umahi alongside his deputy Kelechi Igwe, with 15 lawmakers in the state over their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

The 15 lawmakers were elected on the PDP platform before they joined him in dumping the party for the APC. However, an Appellate Court later restored Umahi’s mandate.

Speaking on the incident on Monday during the commissioning of the remodelled community secondary school, Okoro nu Odo, in Rivers State, Umahi said that he would never fight Wike again.

He noted that no one can fight the Rivers Governor and win.

He said, ”First look at the decamping of G-3 governors – Cross River, Zamfara and Ebonyi; that is the stepping stone, of course governor Wike fought us; fought us very, very badly.

“And when APC people said why are you supporting Wike, I said what did you do when Wike removed me in the first court as governor of Ebonyi State, you want me to come and fight again? I chose my fight, I said I will not fight the man again. But the truth is that if anybody thinks he can win Governor Wike in Rivers State, that is a joke taken too far. And I am very bold to say that.”