Wike approves N70,000 minimum wage, three months arrears for FCTA staff

By Ukpono Ukpong

As parts of efforts to ameliorate the plight of workers under the employ of Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, has approved the immediate payment of N70,000 New National Minimum Wage for staff of the Administration.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Ag. Head of Civil Service of FCT, Mrs. Grace Adayilo and made available to journalists.

According to the statement by the Head of Service, the Minister gave the approval on Monday, November 18.

She disclosed that the Minister also granted approval for payment of 3 months arrears for all staff of the Administration with effect from November 2024.

The statement further added that the move was part of the commitment of the Minister to the welfare and well-being of the staff.

According to the Head of Service, this gesture will further spur the entire staff of the Administration to support the Minister to continue to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mrs. Adayilo equally thanked the Minister for always granting expeditious approval for payment of staff allowances and claims.